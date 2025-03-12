REPORT: Rams' Offseason Off to a Quick Start
The Los Angeles Rams informed veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp that they planned to move on from him in the summer. At the time, this seemed like a harsh but understandable move by the Rams, as they had experienced much success with Kupp in the past.
Kupp won the Triple Crown and Super Bowl MVP in the same season but has not been that same player since then as his production has declined since then. The Rams' front office has taken their heart out of the decision making it is all business with them.
Still, the Rams progressed through the early part of the offseason, primarily without a hitch. Los Angeles has already made its fair share of roster changes. However, no move was more significant than the signing of veteran All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.
Brandon Austin of the Pro Football New York listed the biggest winners and losers through the first few days of free agency. He gave the Rams an A-grade for their moves this offseason, which included signing Adams, and trading Joe Thuney.
"The Los Angeles Rams elected to bring back Matthew Stafford, thus sending a win-now message to their roster and to the rest of the league. They backed up that messaging by bringing in Davante Adams to replace Cooper Kupp, a move that gives this offense more upside than it showed a season ago," Austin said.
"Poona Ford coming over from the Chargers may not be a highlight move, but he’s entering his age-29 season and gives this defense a chance to perform better against the run in this post-Aaron Donald world. The Rams allowed the ninth-most yards per carry to opposing running backs last season, a flaw that should be rectified with the addition of Ford and the potential for this offense to put more pressure on opponents to score."
After their completed moves, the Rams appear to be headed in the right direction. Still, Rams head coach Sean McVay will be tasked with getting the most out of a team with many new faces starting next season. McVay has worked wonders and likely will again soon.
