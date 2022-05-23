Rams Legend Eric Dickerson Forging Bond with LA's New Rookies

The legendary running back is making his influence felt amongst the Rams' new rookie draft class

Despite not having their first selection in this year's draft until the end of the third round, the Los Angeles Rams still aimed for talent they felt could make an impact as the team preps for a run at back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

Could a future Hall-of-Famer be amongst the eight selections? The chances are slim. Regardless of what the future holds, legendary Rams running back Eric Dickerson is immersing himself in the rookies' adjustment process and seems to be looking to rub off some Hall-of-Fame influence on the young guns.

In what has become a yearly event prior to OTAs, Dickerson hosted LA's rookies for the annual rookie BBQ on Sunday at the Rams' Draft House.

LA released snapshots of the 61-year-old speaking to the rookies. One look on the faces of the players shows they understand they're in the presence of NFL greatness.

Dickerson's involvement with the team is huge, as it clearly shows the trust and faith he has in what coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead are doing.

After being the second overall pick out of SMU in 1983, Dickerson immediately established himself as an NFL great during his rookie season with the Rams. He set rookie records for most rushing attempts (390), rushing yards (1,808), and rushing touchdowns.

A six-time Pro-Bowler, five-time First-Team selection, and 1986 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Dickerson has the ninth-most rushing yards (13,259) in NFL history.

Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Les Snead, Eric Dickerson, and Sean McVay Feb 11, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay during press conference at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Sean McVay Les Snead

