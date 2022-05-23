Skip to main content

Rams Legend Eric Dickerson Forging Bond with LA's New Rookies

The legendary running back is making his influence felt amongst the Rams' new rookie draft class

Despite not having their first selection in this year's draft until the end of the third round, the Los Angeles Rams still aimed for talent they felt could make an impact as the team preps for a run at back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

Could a future Hall-of-Famer be amongst the eight selections? The chances are slim. Regardless of what the future holds, legendary Rams running back Eric Dickerson is immersing himself in the rookies' adjustment process and seems to be looking to rub off some Hall-of-Fame influence on the young guns.

USATSI_10257730

Eric Dickerson

eric dickerson

Eric Dickerson

dickerson

Eric Dickerson

In what has become a yearly event prior to OTAs, Dickerson hosted LA's rookies for the annual rookie BBQ on Sunday at the Rams' Draft House.

LA released snapshots of the 61-year-old speaking to the rookies. One look on the faces of the players shows they understand they're in the presence of NFL greatness.

Additional photos from the BBQ can be seen here on the Rams' official website.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Todd-Gurley-on-knee-health-Well-find-out-in-training-camp
Play

Former Rams RB Happy for Super Bowl Win, Not Missing Football

After two seasons away from the NFL, Gurley has moved on and is happy with his current situation

By Timm Hamm2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) warms up before play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Odell Beckham Jr.: ‘I Really Want Him Back’ - Rams Coach Sean McVay

That’s the goal and continuing to work toward a solution of him re-signing with the Rams.” - McVay on OBJ

By Mike Fisher7 hours ago
7 hours ago
USATSI_17682101
Play

2021 NFL Draft Regrade: How did the Rams Do?

A look at how the Rams 2021 draft class looks a year later;

By Connor Zimmerlee8 hours ago
8 hours ago

Dickerson's involvement with the team is huge, as it clearly shows the trust and faith he has in what coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead are doing. 

After being the second overall pick out of SMU in 1983, Dickerson immediately established himself as an NFL great during his rookie season with the Rams. He set rookie records for most rushing attempts (390), rushing yards (1,808), and rushing touchdowns.

A six-time Pro-Bowler, five-time First-Team selection, and 1986 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, Dickerson has the ninth-most rushing yards (13,259) in NFL history.

dickerson mcvay snead

Les Snead, Eric Dickerson, and Sean McVay

Feb 11, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay during press conference at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sean McVay

Rams - GM Snead

Les Snead

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Todd-Gurley-on-knee-health-Well-find-out-in-training-camp
News

Former Rams RB Happy for Super Bowl Win, Not Missing Football

By Timm Hamm2 hours ago
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) warms up before play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports
News

Odell Beckham Jr.: ‘I Really Want Him Back’ - Rams Coach Sean McVay

By Mike Fisher7 hours ago
USATSI_17682101
News

2021 NFL Draft Regrade: How did the Rams Do?

By Connor Zimmerlee8 hours ago
USATSI_17691614
News

'Bad Habits': Cooper Kupp Jokes About Rams QB Matthew Stafford Passing

By Connor ZimmerleeMay 22, 2022
Day136.00.63
News

New Rams WR Allen Robinson Says Coach Sean McVay Will 'Bring The Best Out Of' Him

By Matt GalatzanMay 20, 2022
USATSI_17364830
News

'Guys Have To Step Up': Rams Justin Hollins Looks To Replace Von Miller's Production

By Cole ThompsonMay 20, 2022
USATSI_17553408
News

'All-Around Player' Van Jefferson: Wants To Do 'Whatever' He can To Help Rams Win

By Connor ZimmerleeMay 20, 2022
44123e15030f4f5ab66021ab9a2158f7
News

Jordan Fuller on Ankle Injury: "I'm Feeling Good"

By Arnav SharmaMay 20, 2022