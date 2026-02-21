Three Unique Options For Rams To Fill Out Linebacker Room

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have several holes on defense that they need to address this offseason and their off-ball linebacker core is one of them, after the opposition were able to manipulate them into bad positions due to roster disadvantages.

Sports Illustrated's Eva Geitheim named her five best linebackers entering free agency, with three seemingly being perfect fits for Los Angeles.

Nakobe Dean

"Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean was limited to 10 games in 2025 due to a torn patellar tendon injury he suffered in the 2024-25 postseason," wrote Geitheim. "Even so, he remained productive when he was on the field, recording 55 total tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles for Philadelphia."

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) celebrates his sack during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

I've been a fan of Dean for years and while he's an incredibly intelligent, disciplined, and aggressive player, his short frame and injury history are causes for concern. However, with Omar Speights on the roster, if the Rams' defense is able to induce certain play calls from the offense, Dean, Speights, and Nate Landman would be a tough unit to defeat.

Demario Davis

"Linebacker Demario Davis is slated to hit free agency this offseason after notching a career-high 143 total tackles, 0.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and three pass breakups. Though Davis turned 37 years old last month, he is an Iron Man at the position and was PFF’s sixth-highest graded linebacker last season. The former 2012 third-round pick has spent the past eight seasons with the Saints, and a reunion with New Orleans wouldn’t be surprising."

Pro Football Focus ranked Davis as their 70th best player of 2025, with Davis continuing to prove his age does not reflect his high caliber of play.

Dec 7, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) reacts after a tackle during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"Now 37 years old, Davis remains one of the best linebackers in the NFL," stated PFF. "He ranked fifth at the position in PFF overall grade (80.3) in 2025. He’s at his best against the run, where his 88.9 PFF run-defense grade ranked sixth at the position, and he managed to place in the top 15 in PFF coverage grade, too."

While Davis' age is cause for concern, his play in undeniable and for a team in need of another veteran player, Davis' ability to be an every-down linebacker would allow Nate Landman and Omar Speights to be deployed in situations that are more suited for their strengths, while giving the Rams the depth needed at the position for Troy Reeder to excel as a full-time Special Teamer, increasing Reeder's influence with a unit that needs it.

Devin Lloyd

"Few players capitalized on their impending free agency the way that Devin Lloyd did in 2025," stated Geitheim. "The Jaguars linebacker had his fifth-year option declined last spring and responded by recording 81 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and five interceptions. PFF graded him as their third-best linebacker of the season as he earned Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career."

Jan 11, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) and cornerback Montaric Brown (30) react after recovering the ball during the first half against the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Wild Card Round game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Pro Football Focus ranked Lloyd as the 32nd best player in football after the first round pick found his footing under Liam Coen, Anthony Campanile, and the new culture in Jacksonville.

"Lloyd broke out at the perfect time in 2025," stated PFF. "In the last year of his contract, the former first-round pick dominated with an 88.4 PFF overall grade. The 27-year-old finished inside the top 10 in both PFF coverage grade (78.9) and PFF run-defense grade (85.2), putting his well-rounded skill set on full display all season."

If there's any player the Rams should go after, it's Lloyd. At one point, he looked like a defensive player of the year candidate and his work in coverage can not be questioned. If the Rams need anything, it's an outside corner and a coverage linebacker. Lloyd solves the linebacker question.

