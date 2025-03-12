Rams NFC West Rival Named Losers of Day Two of Free Agency
The Los Angeles Rams have had a very interesting offseason so far. They will likely released veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp today. But they will be bringing back veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford for the 2025 season.
The Rams' front office is trying to give their team the best chance to win next season. Having Stafford back in 2025 means that the Rams will be Super Bowl contenders and favorites to win the NFC West.
When the Rams ended their 2024 season it was not promised that Stafford was going to come back to play for the Rams in 2025.
We all remember how last off-season went for the Rams and Stafford. They were in a similar situation, but the Rams and Stafford let talks go until a couple of days before training camp before they got a deal done. Head coach Sean McVay did not like that. This time around it is a whole different story.
Now the Rams have made a lot of noise in free agency and have made some big signings. They know that their Super Bowl window is closing because they do not know how long Stafford is going to play for. But they are going all in once again to try to bring home another Super Bowl.
The same cannot be said for their NFC West Divisional rival, the San Francisco 49ers. They have lost a lot of key players in free agency and have not made a lot of moves.
"This feels like the week one Super Bowl window closed for the 49ers, while they started work on opening another one. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw, whom the 49ers had hoped to retain, agreed to a deal to go to the Denver Broncos, and three-year starter Aaron Banks, one of the top guards on the market, agreed to terms with the Packers. Starting cornerback Charvarius Ward agreed to terms with the Colts, a blow to the secondary that had been anticipated," said Senior National Columnist.
"There's more: the team is planning to release Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk and is releasing veteran pass rusher Leonard Floyd, who contributed 8.5 sacks in 2024. All of this comes after San Francisco agreed earlier this month to trade Deebo Samuel to the Commanders. The 49ers are preparing for an extension for quarterbackBrock Purdy, but this is a sharp pivot from a very successful collection of players."
