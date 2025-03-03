BREAKING: Rams HC Sean McVay Never Thought Star Would Leave
The Los Angeles Rams have had a very interesting offseason so far. They have put veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp on the trade block this offseason but late last week they came to an agreement about bringing back veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford for the 2025 season.
The Rams front office is trying to give their team the best chance to win next season. Having Stafford back in 2025 means that the Rams will be Super Bowl contenders and favorites to win the NFC West.
One Monday, head coach Sean McVay spoke about never having the feeling that Stafford was really going to leave the Rams, and he was right. Stafford and the Rams agreed on a new contract that will have him under center in Los Angeles for the 2025 NFL season.
"No," said Rams head coach Sean McVay when asked if he thought he was losing Stafford this offseason. "That was never something that I ever thought would occur."
"There was always going to have to be a decision on our part ... if he wasn't going to be here," McVay said. "And that was never something that felt like ever got close, and it was never something that I allowed my mind to go to."
It was not a surprise to anyone from the Rams organization that Stafford was looking for a new deal because that is what happened last offseason as well.
"We made the contract adjustment last year, there was always an understanding that he wouldn't play under the number that he was due this coming year."
McVay is was also glad that the Rams and Stafford were able to figure it out early in the offseason this time around. Last season Stafford did not get a new deal done until a couple of days before training camp started.
"Here's the positive: Last year it took about seven months. This year, about three weeks. So maybe it'll be about two, three days next year if we have to do this."
Now that Stafford is back, the Rams can focus on the upcoming free agency period and then the 2025 NFL Draft. With Stafford, the Rams will be contenders next season for the Super Bowl and favorites to win the NFC West once again.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE