Locker Clues: Could Rams Be Hinting at Return of Odell Beckham Jr.?

The 2022 NFL season kicks off Thursday night at SoFi Stadium, as the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills headline what is fixing to be a star-studded affair.

But aside from the hype-filled season opener and the looming return of one-time Ram Von Miller, these two teams have also been linked during the offseason through the glamorous name of Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham Jr. was a major reason for LA's run to a Super Bowl LVI win, as the 29-year-old caught two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown in the big game before tearing his ACL in the first half. He entered this offseason a free agent, with the Bills having the second-best odds to sign him. A return to LA also remained a possibility.

He remains one of the league's most recognizable names, even as he sits at home unsigned with the season set to begin in four days. But per a report Sunday from The Athletic, the Rams could be hinting at an extended future with the three-time Pro Bowler.

The Rams have reportedly left a locker open with a nameplate for Beckham Jr. at the team's practice facility, though the talk surrounding him re-signing with LA has remained relatively quiet as of late.

OBJ's ACL injury has been an obvious reason for his absence from a 53-man roster as the season begins. But even though he would likely be out till mid-season, his potential return to LA would add another undeniable weapon to coach Sean McVay's already elite offense.

The Rams boast a talented receiving room that includes Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, and Van Jefferson. Securing Beckham Jr. for next season would help bolster an offense that averaged the fifth-most passing yards per game (273.1) in 2021.

The Rams and Bills kick off Thursday at 5:20 p.m. P.T.

