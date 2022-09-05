Skip to main content
Locker Clues: Could Rams Be Hinting at Return of Odell Beckham Jr.?

© Mark J. Rebilas. USA TODAY

Locker Clues: Could Rams Be Hinting at Return of Odell Beckham Jr.?

OBJ remains one of the league's most recognizable names, even as he sits unsigned with the season set to begin in four days.

The 2022 NFL season kicks off Thursday night at SoFi Stadium, as the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills headline what is fixing to be a star-studded affair. 

But aside from the hype-filled season opener and the looming return of one-time Ram Von Miller, these two teams have also been linked during the offseason through the glamorous name of Odell Beckham Jr.

Beckham Jr. was a major reason for LA's run to a Super Bowl LVI win, as the 29-year-old caught two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown in the big game before tearing his ACL in the first half. He entered this offseason a free agent, with the Bills having the second-best odds to sign him. A return to LA also remained a possibility.

He remains one of the league's most recognizable names, even as he sits at home unsigned with the season set to begin in four days. But per a report Sunday from The Athletic, the Rams could be hinting at an extended future with the three-time Pro Bowler.

The Rams have reportedly left a locker open with a nameplate for Beckham Jr. at the team's practice facility, though the talk surrounding him re-signing with LA has remained relatively quiet as of late.

OBJ's ACL injury has been an obvious reason for his absence from a 53-man roster as the season begins. But even though he would likely be out till mid-season, his potential return to LA would add another undeniable weapon to coach Sean McVay's already elite offense.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Stafford McVay

Sean McVay Reveals Injury Plan for QB Matthew Stafford Ahead of Rams vs. Bills

Stafford's elbow injury has remained a question mark for most of the summer.

By Zach Dimmitt
Aug 29, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA: Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey (5) reacts during training camp at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rams vs. Bills: How Does CB Jalen Ramsey Look Ahead of Rams' Season Opener?

Sean McVay offered an update on Ramsey's health ahead of the Rams' game against the Bills.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Lance McCutcheon
Play

Rams GM Les Snead Views WR Lance McCutcheon as 'Redshirt Future Prospect'

Lance McCutcheon was the story of the preseason but just how much will we see the promising wideout in the regular season?

By Kevin Tame, Jr

The Rams boast a talented receiving room that includes Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, and Van Jefferson. Securing Beckham Jr. for next season would help bolster an offense that averaged the fifth-most passing yards per game (273.1) in 2021. 

The Rams and Bills kick off Thursday at 5:20 p.m. P.T.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

Stafford McVay
News

Sean McVay Reveals Injury Plan for QB Matthew Stafford Ahead of Rams vs. Bills

By Zach Dimmitt
Aug 29, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA: Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey (5) reacts during training camp at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams vs. Bills: How Does CB Jalen Ramsey Look Ahead of Rams' Season Opener?

By Connor Zimmerlee
Lance McCutcheon
News

Rams GM Les Snead Views WR Lance McCutcheon as 'Redshirt Future Prospect'

By Kevin Tame, Jr
h8axlbCJ0cppurQ6_qtaQOR2P_iSo7YLTO3OcOkD6as
News

Rams vs. Bills: Is RB Cam Akers 'Good to Go' for Week 1?

By Kevin Tame, Jr
Snip20220903_18
News

Bobby Wagner's 'Humility' Changing Reputation With Rams

By Geoff Magliochetti
52D3CA8C-FBBA-435E-B2C0-BA219FD59A4E
News

Rams’ McVay Praises Buffalo Bills: ‘It’s An Excellent Team’

By Mike D'Abate
Van-Jefferson-02132022-Getty-FTR
News

Sean McVay: Rams WR Van Jefferson 'Making Good Progress' Taking it Day By Day

By Kevin Tame, Jr
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke (left) celebrates with the Lombardi Trophy alongside head coach Sean McVay after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

When Will Rams Unveil Super Bowl Banner?

By Daniel Flick