Which Undrafted Free Agents Have Best Chance To Make Rams' Roster?

Of the 17 undrafted free agents, these two prospects could have the best chance carve out a role early in 2022 for the Rams

Two things are synonymous with the Los Angeles Rams under the Sean McVay era; winning and undrafted rookies finding a way to carve out a role.

Would 2022 be any different?

Take punter/kicker Cameron Dicker out of the conversation and several prospects very well could be the next big-time addition to the Rams' lineup, quickly becoming a can't-miss prospect with the upside to shine. It happened with cornerback Darious Williams. Shortly after, Troy Hill became a star.

Keep in mind that while receiver Brandon Powell offered little in the passing attack, he managed to average 22.2 yards per punt return and 26 yards per kickoff. And while most of the rising pieces in L.A. started on different rosters, that doesn't mean a rookie can't be the next name to watch for.

When looking at the Rams' roster, there aren't many holes. Sure, finding a starting offensive guard would be helpful, but third-round pick Logan Bruss from Wisconsin likely will get the first crack.

Perhaps a third safety for coordinator Raheem Morris' defense? UCLA safety and sixth-round pick Quintin Lake. Would another tight end suffice?

Currently, Los Angeles has 17 undrafted free agents fighting for one of the final 53-man roster spots. Based on the track record, one is going to make the roster and by midseason have a starting role.

For RamsDigest's money, there's one prospect on both sides that could see starting reps. Offensively, it's San Diego State offensive lineman Jack Synder.

Snyder started 57 games during his time with the Spartans, 54 of which were at left tackle. The transition inside isn't as simple as saying 'insert player here' but the vast experience and reps should at least put Synder in a decent spot when it comes to translating to the pros.

At his pro day, Synder measured in with 32-inch arms. For a tackle, it's a reach to say he'll be able to hold his block against a longer defensive lineman, but for a guard, it's not an issue. Interior offensive lineman are expected to be more stout in terms of arm length and lower body frame.

Bringing back Joe Noteboom on a three-year deal solved the initial equation at left tackle following the retirement of Andrew Whitworth. Noteboom has limited reps at the role, but the addition of Synder could at least put pressure on him to improve. The same could be said for David Edwards and Bobby Evans, both of whom are entering contract seasons.

Defensively, several scouts have said they see comparisons to Williams in TCU defensive back TJ Carter. The Horned Frogs didn't live up to the expectations in the final year of the Gary Patterson era, and Carter never found his footing.

What GM Les Snead likely saw in Carter was the film from his time in Memphis. A three-year starter for the Tigers, the 5-11, 193-pounder tallied over 20 pass deflections and three interceptions. He also has reps on the boundary, in the slot and at the free safety position.

Los Angeles likely will give second-year cornerback Robert Rochell initially due to his experience in the personnel. The Rams also used a fourth-round pick on South Carolina State's Decobie Durant and a sixth-round pick on Derion Kendrick, hoping for fortifying the depth.

There's little difference between sixth-round selections and undrafted free agents. Carter's versatility and range offer the best chance for him to crack the final 53.

In time, it could be enough to push into a starting role on the defense in sub-packages.