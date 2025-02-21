Rams Predicted to Sign Super Bowl Linebacker
In 12 months, Zach Baun went from being a four year backup in New Orleans to a Super Bowl champion and All-Pro with the Philadelphia Eagles. Now he's predicted to help the Rams chase a title as Pro Football Network believes the Rams will make a move for his services once free agency starts.
"The linebacker position is always interesting because it allows us to see how teams value off-the-ball linebackers against their other needs. The Rams certainly have a need at linebacker, but they also have other needs at left tackle, wide receiver, and potentially quarterback." Wrote PFN's Ben Rolfe. "They have the cap space to address a few of those needs, but how they prioritize them will be intriguing to see."
"If Zack Baun hits the open market this offseason, there are a number of potential suitors. The intriguing thing will be how people balance his amazing year with the Eagles against the fact that it is his only year of starter production. Just based on pure production, Baun is the best linebacker available, but there are more proven commodities."
"The intriguing thing about the linebacker market for the Rams is that they have had both Bobby Wagner and Ernest Jones on their roster, having traded one away and cut the other. We may not see the outcome, but negotiations with both parties could be intriguing. Baun is the top-ranked linebacker in our free agent rankings and would be a great fit for the Rams to fill their holes at that spot."
If the Rams can afford him, Baun would be the perfect piece to add to the defense. While the cornerback room could use a bit more help, Baun links the defensive line to the secondary and considering safety Quentin Lake is the defensive signal caller, having a veteran line of communication between the pass rushers and coverage team in necessary to win championships.
Baun knows what it takes to be a champion, having intercepted Patrick Mahomes in Super Bowl LIX. He has the skill and ability to dominate by himself that would allow Omar Speights to play freely in his second season. If the Rams can grab Baun, they must.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE