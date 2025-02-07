Los Angeles Rams 2024 First Round Review: Jared Verse is a Star in the Making
Last April was the first time the Los Angeles Rams possessed a first round pick since they selected Jared Goff with the No. 1 overall selection. The team was coming off a first-round loss to the Detroit Lions and needed to upgrade their defensive line following the retirement of future Hall of Fame defensive lineman Aaron Donald.
One pass rusher made the most sense for what the Rams wanted to do defensively. Jared Verse was an outstanding edge rusher from Florida State who continuously made plays for a program that lost just four games in his two seasons with the Seminoles. The former All-American was explosive and incredibly powerful, showing the ability to overwhelm blockers with initial quickness or hitting them with raw power at the point of attack.
He’s just one of those guys that you want to just watch another game on because you can tell he cares about football,” Snead said in his post-first round press conference. “He has fun playing football and oh, by the way, he’s pretty disruptive, violent. You think defense, the way he plays is next to the word in the dictionary.”
Head coach Sean McVay in that same press conference said Verse was going to be utilized all over the defensive front, whether it be as a stand up rushing linebacker on the edge or in-line with his hand in the dirt. Either way, the team had plans for the young pass rusher.
“We’re looking for grown men on defense and I think you’ve seen a lot of the guys that we’ve added through free agency and then with the first pick tonight, he was one of the guys that we had targeted and feel really good coming away with him,” McVay said. “He’s going to make a big impact. He’ll be in the outside linebacker room.”
Like most of the Rams young defense, it was a slow start as the team started 4-5 with struggles across the board and injuries that set them back in the NFC West at the time. Slowly but surely, the unit began to come together and by the end of the season, Los Angeles had a young defense that was flying around and making plays. Verse was essential to this.
Like most rookies, there was a transition period and Verse was not immune to it. The great thing about player development is that once they start scratching the surface, especially a player with immense potential, the sky's the limit. Verse began to click late in the season, becoming the disruptor Snead and McVay envision him to be.
The Defensive Rookie of the Year consistently got to the quarterback albeit he could improve his finishing skills. He was a stout run defender and set the edge well. His breakout performance in the divisional round loss to the eventual NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles illustrated what he could become for the Rams. The only way Verse can go is up and his potential is immense with the Rams as he’s proving to be a great selection for the franchise.
