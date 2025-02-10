Los Angeles Rams 2025 Mock Draft: Post-Super Bowl Edition
The Los Angeles Rams are back to being a perennial playoff team as their young roster continues to surge and grow as a whole. General manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay are hoping to continue adding to their youth with another quality draft class.
Things will be different on the offensive side of the ball as the Rams are pursuing a trade partner for embattled wide receiver and former Triple Crown Cooper Kupp, making the position a key need heading into the offseason. On top of that, the team must secure talent at linebacker, left tackle, and depth across the board.
Let’s take a look at a brand-new mock draft following the conclusion of the season in Super Bowl LIX.
Round 1, No. 26: Texas WR Matthew Golden
With Kupp likely gone this offseason, there’s a sizable gap at No. 2 wide receiver opposite of Puka Nacua. The team needs a vertical threat as well with Tutu Atwell being a free agent. The Rams could knock out two birds with one stone by selecting Golden with their first pick. The former All-Big 12 and SEC playmaker is just that, showing the ability to win on vertical planes while using quality route running skills and separation to generate yards after the catch. Golden opposite of Nacua would be an exciting duo.
Round 3, No. 90: Clemson LB Barrett Carter
The Rams youth movement has extended to the second level of their defense. Undrafted free agent Omar Speights took over one of the starting inside linebacker roles and thrived late in the 2024 campaign. What’s missing is an athletic linebacker who can handle coverage responsibilities. Carter was a standout at Clemson, flying around to the ball and using his high-level movement ability to make plays in space and in coverage.
Round 3, No. 100: N.C. State OT Anthony Belton
Belton made his first appearance in this slot a week ago in a previous mock draft and does so again. The selection makes sense for the type of football the Rams want to play in the trenches offensively. The former N.C. State standout has the size, power, and sufficient movement skills to compete for the left tackle job this summer.
Round 4, No. 126: Kansas State CB Jacob Parrish
The Rams must acquire more depth and competition at cornerback this offseason. One player that could find himself in a potential starting role by season’s end is Parrish. He’s an explosive defensive back who triggers downhill well and is a valuable asset in run support. He would be a great fit in the culture Los Angeles has established in the locker room.
Round 6, No. 192: Louisville QB Tyler Shough
This might be early for a developmental, older quarterback prospect like Shough but Los Angeles must begin to ponder about the future at the position as Matthew Stafford gets older. Could a younger signal-caller be added in free agency? That’s very possible but taking the time to develop one without the insane pressure of them being a high draft pick may put McVay at ease and allow him to have fun with a project in the QB room. Sough impressed in Mobile with accuracy and out-of-structure ability.
Round 6, No. 203: Iowa TE Luke Lachey
All 32 teams, including the Rams, should take a chance on an Iowa tight end with how much success has come out of the program from this specific position. Tyler Higbee is not going anywhere anytime soon but Hunter Long is, who is expected to hit free agency. Lachey would not only be a depth selection but a possible steal late in the draft. He has good athleticism and ball skills and has shown to be an effective blocker for the Hawkeyes.
Round 6, No. 204: SMU iDL Elijah Roberts
While the Rams may have their defensive line room set for the next three to four years, adding more bodies to the room is never a bad thing. Roberts was an impact player for the playoff Mustangs and shined at the Senior Bowl. His power and heavy hands stood out the most during his time in mobile and it would be a welcomed addition to the Rams interior defensive line.
