Rams' Blake Corum Relishes in New Role

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are officially in the postseason after defeating the Detroit Lions on Sunday. In the Rams' victory, they needed everyone to play a role, especially after both Davante Adams and Puka Nacua went down with injuries.

While Nacua did return, it was the Rams' heroic efforts on defense in the second half as well as the rise of three different offensive players, that guided the team to victory. After the game, Colby Parkinson, Blake Corum, Kyren Williams, and Kobie Turner joined Sean McVay , Matthew Stafford , and Puka Nacua in making post-game statements.

Parkinson, Corum, and Williams combined for five total touchdowns on Sunday while Turner committed the game-changing sack on Williams, a sack that gave Chris Shula control of the game in the second half.

Watch Blake Corum's Full Press Conference

Corum's Rapid Development

After being sparsely used as a rookie, Corum has blasted on the scene, putting together three straight big-time performances, establishing a 1-2 punch with Kyren Williams.

The masterminds of the Rams' offense, head coach Sean McVay and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, were recently asked about Corum's development. This is what they had to say.

Sean McVay

“It's been awesome," stated McVay. "It's funny, I was talking to him and he's been so consistent and so steady. He's had some different things he’s worked through, whether it's breaking his forearm or whatever it is. I’m really happy for him. He provides an explosive element. He's really tough in protection, doing a great job in the pass game."

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I think he and [Running Back] Kyren [Williams] have been excellent compliments of one another. I think the more that he plays, the more confidence that he's earning. It's a credit to him, to [Running Back Coach] Ron Gould, to Kyren and that running back room as a whole. He's been outstanding and I love what we've seen from Blake.”

Mike LaFleur

“I think it's the comfort level in terms of just being in year two," stated LaFleur. "[Running Back] Kyren [Williams] got the fair shares as it’s well noted. Having this last offseason, you could just see him getting more and more comfortable. It's not as easy as just standing back seven and a half yards behind the quarterback and getting a handoff right or left. There are a lot of intricacies with it. Not that he was behind at all, it's just he was a rookie."

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur reacts during a joint practice at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"You can just see the comfort level and with the comfort level comes confidence, with the confidence comes what you are seeing on Sunday. It's not shocking to me that he's producing at that level. It's a credit to the other 10 guys on the field at all times, but there's no doubt that he's playing at a high clip.”

