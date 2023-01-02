Rams Run Defense Implodes vs. Austin Ekeler, Chargers

The Los Angeles Rams were outclassed nearly from the start by the cross-town rival Chargers, headlined by a season-worst effort in run defense.

In a year where little has gone right for the Los Angeles Rams, run defense was rarely a big problem.

But in Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) in SoFi Stadium, the Rams (5-11) fell apart, allowing a season-high 192 yards on the ground as star running back Austin Ekeler had his way from the start.

Ekeler racked up 122 yards and two touchdowns on just 10 carries while catching all four of his targets and adding 39 more yards through the air. Despite being limited in practice throughout the week, Ekeler showed no signs of injury during his stellar day, which was highlighted by a 72-yard rushing score.

But the Chargers' run game didn't stop there, as Joshua Kelley added 45 yards on nine carries, averaging five yards per touch to form a complementary duo with Ekeler while running back Larry Rountree III, receiver Keenan Allen, and quarterback Justin Herbert contributed 25 more yards.

Entering Sunday, the Rams ranked No. 5 league-wide in run defense, allowing just 105 yards per game; the most rushing yards they'd allowed all season was 165 by the Las Vegas Raiders, meaning the Chargers blew by that mark by some 27 yards.

It's the second-most rushing yards the Rams have given up in Raheem Morris' two-year tenure as defensive coordinator, trailing only the 216-yard mark put up by the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4, 2021.

Throughout all of the injuries and quarterback carousel, the Rams' run defense was a staple. But in Sunday's cross-town battle, Los Angeles' defensive front never showed up, adding merely another wrinkle to an already disappointing campaign.

The Rams will look to finish the season on a high next Sunday, playing spoiler in a road matchup with the playoff-hopeful Seattle Seahawks ... and certainly needs the run defense to travel.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.