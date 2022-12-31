Los Angeles Rams linebacker Ernest Jones was alive for just two of Michael Jordan's NBA seasons but now finds himself in the same conversation as one of basketball's greatest all-time players.

Los Angeles is a city known for its stars - and Rams linebacker Ernest Jones could be the next on the gridiron.

A fourth-round pick in 2021, Jones broke out down the stretch of his rookie campaign before starring in the Super Bowl, recording three quarterback hits, two tackles for loss and a sack.

Jones has turned in a solid follow-up performance, racking up 100 tackles with two games left to play ... though he's done so in star linebacker Bobby Wagner's shadow.

A six-time All-Pro, Wagner's emergence in Los Angeles has forced Jones to move off the ball - but Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris sees a clear succession plan that reminds him of a similar occurrence in the NBA.

"You move him into that role, you let Bobby lead, you let Bobby teach," Morris began. "Hopefully he's handing him the torch at one point a la (former Los Angeles Lakers point guard) Magic Johnson to (former Chicago Bulls forward) Michael Jordan kind of a deal."

It's the changing of the guard from when era to another, with Wagner embodying Johnson and Jones taking on the role of Jordan, viewed by some as the greatest of all time.

While Morris far from predicted a similar career trajectory for Jones, he does believe the 23-year-old can make a huge impact on the Rams defense for the foreseeable future. He's already done so this year, moving into a "different role" that wasn't built for him, but he's adapted to it nicely, allowing Los Angeles to play more nickel defense with only two linebackers.

Jones has been attached to Wagner's hip since offseason programs began, often arriving early and watching film together. It's a fitting relationship, especially considering that Los Angeles saw a lot of Wagner in Jones during the pre-draft process, with Morris noting they thought Jones "mimicked Bobby in Seattle and we thought he would bring us the stuff that Bobby's been able to bring to us this year."

Morris described it as "unfortunate and fortunate" that Jones has Wagner - unfortunate in that it requires him to adjust, leave his comfort zone and give up command, but fortunate to have the veteran presence and mentorship that Wagner provides.

But ultimately, whether Jones is the understudy of Wagner or second coming of Jordan, he's remained true to himself for the Rams defense - and Morris is thrilled with what he's seen.

"I think Ernest has gone out and given us exactly what he is: energy, physicality, brute toughness, the guy you want to put out there because he's above the neck mentally sharp," Morris said. "The guy's going to continue to get better throughout his career and I see nothing but greatness when that torch is passed and whenever it is passed for him moving to what Bobby's been able to bring to us and what they've been able to help each other with.”

The Rams expect greatness ... and Jordan certainly provided that over his 15-year NBA career. And so, while Morris wasn't throwing Jones into the "greatest of all time" discussion, he certainly sees a bright future ahead.

But for now, Morris and Jones are focused on finishing this season strong, starting Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff at SoFi Stadium is set for 1:25 p.m. Pacific.

