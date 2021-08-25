How The Rams Have Managed DeSean Jackson's Workload in Training Camp

The Rams have managed DeSean Jackson's workload very carefully in training camp.

The Los Angeles Rams will kick off Week 1 of the regular season on Sept. 12, two and a half weeks from now. In the meantime, the Rams will continue to perfect their craft in preparation for the season opener. However, they've been smart in managing the workload of specific players.

Most notably, newly signed wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

On Monday, McVay stated that Jackson received a “veteran’s day off." Jackson followed that up on Tuesday getting back on the field despite not participating in full-team drills.

“We’ve got him on a very specific strategic schedule leading into the 12th,” McVay said.

Jackson, who finds himself entering his age 35 season, has been among the NFL's best vertical threats in the league. Now with the Rams, coach Sean McVay hopes the speedy veteran can bring that same vertical approach and integrate it into Los Angeles' offense.

“Speed guy at 34 years old,” McVay said, adding that Jackson has worked in stride with the team's training staff to collaborate on a plan that they've come up with.

Jackson and quarterback Matthew Stafford have shown flashes of their growing chemistry in camp. When the Rams took part in a joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys, Stafford delivered a few deep strikes to Jackson streaking down the field.

With the regular season ramping up, Jackson will join the likes of Robert Woods, Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and Tutu Atwell among others.

