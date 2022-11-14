Rams Dismantled by Kyler Murray-Less Cardinals in Los Angeles

The disastrous season for the Los Angeles Rams continued on Sunday afternoon with the defending Super Bowl champions falling in frustrating fashion to the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium 27-17

In what might be their worst loss to date, the Rams have now fallen to 3-6, and are in serious danger of being eliminated from playoff contention altogether.

And it was once again the same issues that plagued Los Angeles from the opening kick-off, only this time, they didn't have star quarterback Matthew Stafford to help mitigate the damage.

For what seemed like the 10th time in 10 games, Los Angeles had zero semblance of a rushing attack, alongside a porous offensive line that could not keep its quarterback upright.

These issues also come just one week after head coach Sean McVay declared that 'changes had to be made'.

And yet, it was the same song, just a different verse for Los Angeles.



Starting quarterback John Wolford was sacked three times and hit a whopping 12 times.

Cam Akers was the team's leading rusher with 22 yards on six carries.

And to add insult to literal injury, Cooper Kupp was held to three catches for -1 yard before being forced to leave the game with an ankle issue.

As a team, the Rams would amass just 256 total yards, including just 66 on the ground, with two turnovers.

To make things even worse, with star Kyler Murray out with a hamstring injury, the Rams' defense was also dismantled by the Cardinals' backup quarterback, Colt McCoy, who completed 26 of 38 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown.

Following the devastating loss, the Rams must now take a serious look toward the future, with the season all but lost, and the playoffs seeming like a distant reach at best.

They will attempt to pick up the pieces next week, in the Super Dome against the 3-7 New Orleans Saints.

