Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp is set to hit the free agent market this offseason - but the Rams shouldn't let him get too far, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Los Angeles Rams are staring down an important offseason, searching to get back to the playoffs after a disappointing 5-12 season but currently sitting $14 million over the salary cap.

In addition to the financial woes, the Rams are without a first-round pick, meaning they'll have to build playoff-caliber depth with few resources at their disposal.

But Los Angeles also has to worry about keeping some of its own free agents - such as safety Taylor Rapp, who started 16 games this past season and finished second on the team in pass deflections (six) and third in tackles (92).

As a result of his stout season, Rapp has been dubbed the one free agent that the Rams simply "can't afford" to lose, per Pro Football Focus.

Rapp finally had the type of season the Rams were hoping for when they selected him in the second round out of Washington back in 2019, but the flashes were always there. Rapp earned career-high grades against the run (82.3) and in coverage (72.9) and missed just six tackle attempts en route to 70 tackles and 14 defensive stops in 2022. The Rams may not want to spend more in the secondary, letting safety John Johnson III walk two years ago, in which case a cheaper deal for fellow safety Nick Scott perhaps is more appealing, but Rapp has developed into a reliable player on the backend. - PFF's Brad Spielberger

Rams coach Sean McVay has described Rapp as an interchangeable piece in the secondary who provides leadership and strong communication skills.

The 25-year-old Rapp has produced three seasons with at least 90 tackles in his four-year Rams career, the lone omission coming in 2020 when he only played in nine games. He's added nine interceptions and eight tackles for loss during his tenure.

As such, Rapp is poised for a significant pay raise from the $1.1 million he just made on the last year of his rookie contract.

According to Spotrac, Rapp's market value warrants a three-year, $30.2 million deal worth just over $10 million annually - which would make him the 15th-highest paid safety league-wide.

Will the Rams be willing to pay that price?

The answer remains to be determined, but it largely depends on what Los Angeles believes it "can't afford" - to pay Rapp, or to move on without him.

You can follow Daniel Flick on Twitter @DFlickDraft

Want to see the Champs? Get your L.A. RAMS game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Want even more L.A. Rams news? Check out the SI.com team page here.