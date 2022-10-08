Skip to main content

Rams Injury Moves: Starters Jordan Fuller, Coleman Shelton to IR Ahead of Cowboys Game

The Los Angeles Rams have battled injury issues throughout much of the early stages of the season and have now lost two more starters for the foreseeable future.

The Los Angeles Rams will be without a pair of starters for at least the next four weeks.

On Saturday, the Rams placed safety Jordan Fuller and offensive lineman Coleman Shelton on injured reserve, carrying a minimum four-week absence.

Fuller suffered a strained hamstring in Los Angeles' 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Monday, with his timeline initially being set at two to four weeks. With his placement on IR, the final answer will be geared more toward the latter.

Shelton sustained a high ankle sprain against San Francisco, playing center in place of the injured Brian Allen. He tried to return to the game but was taken out shortly thereafter. Rams coach Sean McVay believes Shelton will be out for four to six weeks, meaning he might not be ready to return when he's initially eligible.

In corresponding moves, the Rams signed running back Malcolm Brown to the active roster and elevated tight end Jacob Harris and center Matt Skura from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

After six years with the Rams, Brown spent last season with the Miami Dolphins. He signed with Los Angeles a week ago and played seven total snaps.

Skura is poised to backup first-time starter Jeremiah Kolone at center, as Allen and Shelton will both be inactive. Harris, meanwhile, has been elevated twice already this season, playing largely on special teams.

The Rams and Cowboys kickoff at 1:25 in SoFi Stadium.

