Rams Rivals Are In Position To Add Maxx Crosby

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have been warned that two divisional rivals could be setting up moves for disgruntled superstar defender Maxx Crosby.

CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan put together multiple scenarios based on Crosby's situation with the Las Vegas Raiders, and they do not look good for the Rams.

Seattle Seahawks

Sullivan believes the Seahawks can get Crosby for their 32nd and 64th overall pick, a value more than affordable for the Rams.

"Could the rich get richer? The Seahawks just lifted the Lombardi Trophy, but that shouldn't prevent them from looking to improve as they gear up for a title defense," stated Sullivan.

Feb 11, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald holds the 2025 NFC championship trophy during the Super Bowl LX parade. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"Boye Mafe is set to become a free agent this offseason, and if he departs, that would create a need. Seeing what Mike Macdonald could do with Crosby at his disposal -- coming off a championship season in which Seattle ranked sixth in pressure rate despite primarily rushing four -- would be borderline unfair."

"The Seahawks also boast a talented enough roster to feel comfortable punting on the first two rounds of the 2026 NFL Draft if it means Crosby heads to the Pacific Northwest. The organization also has $72.2 million in available cap space (sixth-highest in the NFL) to help facilitate a new deal."

Why The Rams Should Be Worried

This move simply can not happen. We are talking about a Super Bowl-winning defense adding a game-changing piece on the line of scrimmage. I don't care how smart Sean McVay and his staff are; there are zero Xs and Os that would cancel out Maxx Crosby, Leonard Williams, Uchenna Nwosu, and Demarcus Lawrence coming at Matthew Stafford, especially when paired with a secondary as talented and as committed as Seattle's is.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Pete Carroll's fatal flaw after his first Super Bowl was the lack of investment at the line of scrimmage. Mike Macdonald will not make that mistake.

San Francisco 49ers

Sullivan believes the 49ers could add Crosby for their 26th and 58th overall picks, another affordable value for the Rams.

"The 49ers were decimated by injuries in 2025, which seriously impacted their ability to rush the passer," stated Sullivan. "Edge rushers Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams both tore ACLs, contributing to San Francisco recording the fewest sacks in the NFL (20) and the fewest sacks per game (1.8) ever by a playoff team."

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk (44) celebrates with general manager John Lynch after defeating the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

"Of course, that unit should improve simply by getting healthier in 2026, but the club should still explore significant additions. GM John Lynch is one of the more aggressive executives in the NFL, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him dip his toe into the Crosby trade waters -- especially with his team still in a Super Bowl window while competing in one of the league's toughest divisions, which includes the defending champions."

Why The Rams Should Be Worried

While Crosby's impact in San Francisco would be immediate, almost like when Deion Sanders came to the Bay after his time with the Atlanta Falcons, the true impact would be felt on the offensive side of the ball.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sets his sights on Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Raheem Morris would have both Crosby and Nick Bosa attacking, allowing him to drop seven in coverage, which would allow Kyle Shanahan, who has had McVay's number in the regular season, to be bolder on offense because he has a defense that can back him.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.