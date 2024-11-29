Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: 3 Keys Stats, Leading Storylines
The Los Angeles Rams (5-6) have a date in Louisiana this Sunday as they head south to face the New Orleans Saints (4-7). The Rams struggled heavily last week and are searching for a bounce back performance once again to keep their playoff hopes in view.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh gives three key stats to help lead the Rams to victory this weekend as well as a few important storylines that will be pivotal for game day.
The Rams had issues last week in a few specific areas that helped lead them to a loss. Even though Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley totaled over 300 total yards and two touchdowns, the offensive side of the ball was a more glaring issue.
The offensive line strength and protection must improve this week as the Rams will welcome offensive tackle Rob Havenstein back into the starting lineup after missing the past three games.. He will be a major help for a defense that gave up five sacks last week and four in Week 10, both losses.
Running back Kyren Williams will need to keep the ball in his hands instead of losing it on the turf, something that he has struggled to do of late. Williams has four fumbles and two of them lost in his past four games. If the Rams want to make a playoff push, turnovers must be limited.
The Rams are the second-worst team in the NFL in third down conversion rate at 31.7%. They finished last week 0-8 on third down and had three-straight three and out's to end the first half. If the offense is able to be effective on first and second down, they will have a much easier time fixing that.
With a stellar performance last week, second-year star wide receiver Puka Nacua became tied for second with Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson for most 100-yard receiving games in their first 23 career games with 10. He was just five short of former Ram Odell Beckham Jr.'s 15 games.
One of, if not the biggest threat to the Rams defense is going to be Saints utility player Taysom Hill. He has six rushing touchdowns this year and has been utilized as a receiver, tight end, wildcat quarterback, and more. The Rams must find a way to bottle him up to hold down the Saints offense.
