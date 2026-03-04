One Fascinating First-Round Option for Rams to Consider

If there is one team that you do not know what you are going to get when it comes to the NFL Draft, it is the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams have been the best drafting team over the last few drafts, and they have done it with only one first-round pick.

General manager Les Snead and his people upstairs have done a great job of finding the right players in the draft and turning them into starters and some into stars when they come to Los Angeles.

The Rams have the recipe that many teams are looking for and cannot find. Whatever the Rams have been doing over the last few drafts, that is what they need to continue to do.

Everyone who is watching the draft keeps a close eye on the Rams, because whatever player they draft, they get other teams to stand up and ask themselves, Did they just miss out on a great player. That is what the Rams have been doing, and it gets other teams nervous.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Even more so in this year's draft, because the Rams will not only have a first-round pick, but they will have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Rams will surely take advantage of it and will not miss out on having those picks. The Rams could do so many things with those picks, and we will not know what they will do until the Rams do it. That is how well they do at not showing their cards. They want to keep it in-house and then shock the football world.

Jordan Reid of ESPN has the Rams shocking the world with his recent 2026 NFL Mock Draft. He has the Rams adding another offensive weapon. This pick could turn the draft around, and we have seen a pick before, and the Rams could take full advantage of it.

13. Los Angeles Rams (via ATL)

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

"After finishing four points short of making the Super Bowl and with quarterback Matthew Stafford playing year-to-year at this point of his career, the Rams need to maximize their short-term window. Coach Sean McVay incorporated a lot of 12 and 13 personnel into his offense last season and showed a lot of creativity in deploying multiple tight ends.

Sadiq serves as an extra receiver and would give the Rams a versatile game breaker they don't have at the position. And while he is known for his receiving (51 receptions for eight touchdowns last season), Sadiq is also a physical run blocker."

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks tight end Kenyon Sadiq (18) catches a touch down during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

