Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Former Rams Executive Ran Carthon Unfairly Fired
In today's episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, we discuss the Rams stability as an organization, the firing of former Rams' Director of Player Personnel Ran Carthon from his role as General Manager from the Tennessee Titans, Antonio Pierce's firing from the Raiders and much more from around the NFL.
To watch today's episode, view below.
Sean McVay spoke to the media on Monday, detailing how he, his staff and the Rams front office have worked together in order to overcome slow starts and qualify for the playoffs.
Q: Having had slow starts in the past two seasons, how were you able to galvanize both teams to stay in the fight, and who were the other people who’ve helped the team stay confident in the midst of tough starts?
McVay: “First of all, I think it's a real credit to the mental toughness and the resolve of guys to just stay in the fight, just stay one day at a time. It’s so important to just stay present. There are so many narratives from an outside-in perspective that'll tell you what you are or what you aren’t. I don't think our guys have ever allowed that really to occur. I think that’s been a tremendous credit to the coaches. I think we've great leadership. I think just the building as a whole when you look at it from guys like [General Manager] Les [Snead], [President] Kevin [Demoff] and [Vice President, Football and Business Administration] Tony [Pastoors].
"You look at Reggie Scott and his influence, Kevin Nickerson, our team pastor. You look at [Director of Equipment] Brendan Burger with equipment and [Vice President of Communications] Artis [Twyman] in his own way does an excellent job of steading the ship. I just think there's a connection that's reflected in regard to how we move. There's a similar values and belief system in terms of what we want to really be about. I think those are the things. [Director of Strength and Conditioning] Justin Lovett and his strength staff that have been key and critical. It's always about people. It'll always go back to that. I think through those journeys, you've gotten strengthened. I know that from some of the setbacks you don't become… good sailors aren't good sailors from just going in calm seas. I think some of the different things that we've endured over the last couple years have strengthened us. There have been different narratives each of the last two years. Those have been people that I've leaned on. A guy like [Former University of Washington Head Coach] Chris Peterson, we've talked about it. He’s been a tremendous outside influence guy that I've gotten to really know and who I lean on heavily and my dad. This coaching staff is special. The people in this building are really special and our players, they deserve the credit.”'
