How the Rams Should Prepare for Inevitable Tyreek Hill Availability

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have entered the next phase of their offseason program. However, Super Bowl week has always served as a great time to negotiate trades that could help franchises reach the big game next season.

The Rams are players, holding two first-round picks for the 2026 NFL Draft, and after picking up a veteran pass catcher last season in Davante Adams, who led the NFL in touchdown receptions, perhaps another veteran could find his way west this season.

Hill Is Out In Miami

Unless the new administration goes against the grain, Tyreek Hill's time in Miami has come to an end. Hill, the Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs, was once seen as the Dolphins' key piece to a Super Bowl run. However, due to on-field injuries and off-field incidents, Hill has fallen out of favor with Miami.

CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan details the present situation in South Beach.

"As we noted, Hill almost certainly will require a new deal with whichever team he's traded to, which could alter the price tag. While he has no guaranteed money remaining on his deal, Hill currently has a bloated $29.9 million base salary and a $51.1 million cap hit, so there will need to be some sort of adjustment."



Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) makes a catch against the New York Jets during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

"Further diluting his value, the veteran is set to enter his age-32 season and is coming off a 2025 season where he was limited to four games due to a gruesome left knee injury that included a torn ACL he suffered in Week 4. Teams will need to get a good prognosis on Hill's recovery before trading for him, so a deal revolving around him would likely need to feature conditional draft pick compensation linked to playing time/production. If he's able to come close to his former self, however, he's a dynamic weapon."

Projected Cost: Conditional Day 3 pick

My Take

While I do believe the Rams need to make an addition to the wide receiver room, Hill is not that option. Not only is his current contract outrageous for his age, it also appears Hill is on the backside of his career.

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

If the Rams are going to invest any capital into that position, they need to do so with a player who can eventually take over for Adams as a full-time starter. Hill isn't that player and at this point, I'm not sure what type of player he is anymore.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.