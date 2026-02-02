How Rams Losing Matt LaFleur Has Started an NFC West Domino Effect

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams lost their offensive coordinator this week as Mike LaFleur was hired by the rival Arizona Cardinals. As a result of LaFleur's hire, several coaching dominos came down around the league. Here's how those moves have led to LaFleur poaching a rivals' top defensive coach.

Breer's Take

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer believes that due to LaFleur's hiring and the subsequent hires around the league, LaFleur will grab San Francisco 49ers assistant head coach Gus Bradley for the Cardinals' defensive coordinator job.

" Mike LaFleur completed a wild head coach hiring cycle (though I feel stupid saying that because who knows what weird curveball could be next) on Sunday, landing the Cardinals’ job after Kubiak and the Raiders moved forward," stated Breer. "We’ll have more on his hire over the next few days, but it will for sure set off a domino effect. It cleared the way for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to hire his good buddy Raheem Morris, who was a finalist for the Cardinals’ job."

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur reacts during a joint practice at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Had Morris landed the Arizona job, Gus Bradley likely would’ve landed the 49ers’ DC job. The Titans are after Bradley as well, but now the Cardinals, with LaFleur in charge, become the more likely landing spot (since Bradley would call plays in Arizona), potentially pushing Tennessee to hire Atlanta’s Mike Rutenberg as its new DC."

How This Affects the Rams

The 49ers losing Gus Bradley would be everything as San Francisco looks to transition from Robert Saleh's Wide Nine base defense to Raheem Morris ' 3-4. Bradley, the one bridge between schemes, would be out of the building as Morris looks to assemble his own staff, while integrating the remaining coaches.

On the flip side, Bradley's defenses have been known to be the perfect pairing for offensive-minded head coaches, with LaFleur setting himself up to have a team that can win instantly.

Sep 17, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Gus Bradley looks on during the first half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Regardless, if this move does come to fruition, this would signal a massive shift in the NFC West, where every single organization in either connected to one another or know each other well enough to attack in unconventional ways.

Let's not forget LaFleur took Jimmy Garoppolo and the Rams' offensive backups, putting up 403 yards and 25 points on Mike Macdonald's first-year defense against Seattle to end the 2024 regular season.

All I'm going to say is this. The NFC West will be the best division in football next season.

