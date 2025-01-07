Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Rams Set to Play Like-Minded Minnesota Vikings in Wild Card
In today's episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, we discuss Sean McVay's gameplan for an aggressive Brian Flores defense, how the Vikings and Rams are similar in culture and mindset and what a path to the Super Bowl could look like.
Sean McVay took time on Monday to address similarities between the two franchises as well as questions ragrding his preperations in the playoffs.
Q: Do you see similarities to the Rams when you watch the Vikings on tape with
the commonalities on both coaching staffs?
McVay: "What I see is he's done an excellent job of morphing it to his players. I think that sometimes can get a little bit overemphasized. There’s a foundational philosophy that I think people carry offensively, but he's put his own spin on it that works for his team and there’s been a great evolution. You really look at it, I've been really impressed with what they've done and I enjoy watching their tape. There are some similarities of things that we've done together and then there have been some things that they have kind of added and that fits their group. Very impressed nonetheless."
Q: What time you plan to start your preparations for the Vikings today?
McVay: "You try to get your rest. I try to make sure they get a good eight hours of sleep last night, but you get in early. I go to bed pretty early so after that game was over, you go to bed and you wake up. I don't know exactly what time that was at, but you want to make sure that we're getting rolling. We're putting that game yesterday to bed and looking at some of the different things. I was proud of the group yesterday and here we go. You want to make sure you don't overcook it either, having an extra day. I think it's about let's get a good, tight plan together. Let's make sure that we have answers, but ultimately a clarity for our players first and foremost and then the ability for them to go cut it loose."
The Rams host the Vikings next Monday, the final game of Wild Card Weekend.
