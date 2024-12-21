Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Game Day Eve News and Updates
The Los Angeles Rams (8-6) are preparing for their Week 16 road matchup with the New York Jets (4-10) at Metlife Stadium, Sunday afternoon. There are few pieces of note as game day draws closer and the Rams inch closer to another division title.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh updates a roster move, the massive importance of a Rams win, and their division rival and fellow first place team in the NFC West, Seattle Seahawks' injury report ahead of their Sunday contest:
The Rams made a quick roster move on Saturday morning, activating rookie cornerback Charles Woods from the practice squad. He has logged minimal time in 11 games this season, recording just two tackles. He will be another safety valve to use in the secondary barring any in-game injuries.
The Rams are holding the slimmest lead over the Seattle Seahawks (8-6) in the division due to a Week 9 overtime win on the road for the tiebreaker. The Rams will have to focus on their game against the Jets, but will be hoping for a Seahawks loss that once looked likely, but much more difficult now.
The Seahawks are facing one of the best teams in football as they welcome the Minnesota Vikings (12-2). Early in the week, it looked like both starting running backs, Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet and quarterback Geno Smith could all miss the game on Sunday.
Those notions have recently been put to bed as all three offensive weapons practiced in full later in the week and have been ruled as healthy for the game. With the Vikings on a seven-game win streak, they will be a tough team to beat, but much easier than without three guys that make up the offense.
The Rams will be focusing on their crucial matchup more than scoreboard watching and a win over the Jets will make a huge difference in their chances to earn a playoff spot. According to PFF, a Rams win will give them a 68% chance at the postseason while a loss drops their chances to 45%.
