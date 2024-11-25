Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Rams Blown Out At Home On SNF
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh recaps the Rams' brutal 37-20 loss at SoFi Stadium on Sunday Night Football to the Philadelphia Eagles (9-2). The Rams playoff hopes are low after a terrible performance in multiple aspects.
The Rams were dominated on the defensive side, allowing 37 total points, led by Eagles running back Saquon Barkley, who posted 225 rushing yards on 26 carries with two touchdown runs of 70 or more yards.
Through 11 games, Barkley has now tied career-high rushing touchdowns in a season (10) and surpassed his previous career-high rush yards in a season with 1,362. The previous total was 1,312 in 2022 with the New York Giants.
Offensively, the Rams got off to a slow start with running back Kyren Williams fumbling in the red zone on the team's opening possession. Williams would quickly respond with a one-yard touchdown run on the very next drive.
Quarterback Matthew Stafford was pressured for the entire contest and was sacked five times for a total of 45 yards. Multiple of those sacks killed drives and led to multiple three-and-out's. The Rams were 0-8 on third down conversions, their worst game in that stat all season.
The Rams will be forced to win four of their final six games or even go 5-1 in their remaining games to even have a shot at the playoffs. The division is still extremely close but with a tough schedule ahead, it will be a tall task. The inconsistencies are starting to show their teeth late in the year.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE