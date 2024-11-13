Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Rams MNF Cleanup, Week 11 Power Rankings
The Los Angeles Rams (4-5) have made their road to a NFC West title much tougher after a crumbling loss to the Miami Dolphins (3-6) on Monday Night Football. The offense struggled mightily as they failed to score a touchdown, looking fairly discombobulated for the first time in a month.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh gives his final thoughts on the Rams' Week 10 loss and reflects on the NFL power rankings across multiple sports publications:
There were not many positives that came out of Monday night's disappointing loss to the Miami Dolphins. There was one personal accolade that does stand out for Rams fans and trivia goers.
With 32 completions in the game, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford passed legend Kurt Warner for fifth most completions all-time in Rams franchise history with 1,150. Stafford was able to accomplish such a feat in less than four seasons under center for the team.
The updated NFL power rankings heading into Week 11 were not favorable towards the Rams after they looked completely lost offensively against Miami. Each news publication had the Rams falling at least two spots, some had the Rams outside of the top-20 in the league.
The Rams will have a chance to right those wrongs this Sunday as they travel east to play the New England Patriots (3-7). It will be the second-straight AFC East team the Rams will face and are hoping for a bounce back win to get back to a .500 record on the season.
