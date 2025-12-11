Why Matthew Stafford's Surging MVP Candidacy Has Rams Fired Up

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After yet another stellar performance from Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, the Rams locker room erupted in chants of MVP for the Super Bowl winner as the Rams' win in Arizona places them in position to secure a third straight postseason trip on Sunday.

Stafford on Getting the Support of His Team

Stafford spoke on Monday regarding the chants, his team, and the prospect of being the NFL's MVP.

“It was cool," commented Stafford. "I hope they all know that they're a huge part of it. I think they do. I appreciate it. I couldn't do what I do without all those guys. I know that they know that and I feel that way. It was cool. There’s a lot of football to be played still. I’m just enjoying all the moments. It’s a great group of guys. We all care for each other, which is a lot of fun.”

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium on Dec 7, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Stafford was also asked on what it would mean for him to win MVP.

“I don't want to speak in too many hypotheticals to be honest with you," stated Stafford. "I am a fan of this game and have been for a long time. Anytime you get honored, for whatever award in any kind of way in whatever position in this league, it's something that I don't take for granted. Just to be in the conversation is something that's humbling to me knowing the people that have played this game before me and the guys that have helped me get to where I am.”

McVay on the MVP Chants

It is in that spirit of being a team-first player, constantly praising teammates, that Stafford draws the love of the organization. Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke on that point as well.

“It was awesome," stated McVay. "What is really cool about having Matthew is that regardless of whether he's in this conversation or not, there’s been a consistent belief that when that guy's our quarterback, everybody believes we always have a chance. There's such a reverence and a respect. I've referenced this before, he has such a great humility but he's the man at the same time. That is an incredible way to be able to balance it."

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"That's authentic to who Matthew is. Then his play speaks for itself. What they see too is they see when he's in here in the mornings, they see the way that he works, they see the pre-hab work that he does to get himself loose and ready to go for a Wednesday, a Thursday, a Friday practice and all the things that he does. Then they understand the command that he has in these walkthroughs where he's truly a coach and extension of us. He has a lot of love and support from a lot of people. I think that’s been pretty consistent for everybody that he comes across just because of who he is.”

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.