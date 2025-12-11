How the Rams Defense Continues To Get Better

The Los Angeles Rams are one of the heavy favorites to win the Super Bowl this season, and it doesn't take long to figure out why. They have the leading candidate for the MVP as their quarterback, as well as one of the top defenses in the league.

Matthew Stafford deserves a lot of credit for how well the Rams played against the Arizona Cardinals , but their defense prevented the game from ever being close. Their defense is defined by their ferocious front seven. How much of that production comes from their rookies?

Top 15 Rookies

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Lauren Gray writes for Pro Football Focus, and she wrote an article ranking the top 15 rookie players through Week 14. Coming in at number 13 is Josaiah Stewart , whom the Rams drafted in the third round, and has been phenomenal for their defense.

"Stewart debuts at No. 13 this week after earning an 83.5 PFF overall grade against the Cardinals (third best). He chased down running back Bam Knight for a run stop midway in the first quarter, limiting him to a two-yard gain", said Gray.

Oct 19, 2025; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Josaiah Stewart (10) and linebacker Jared Verse (8) reacts after a play against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Stewart has been arguably their best rookie this season, with the Rams continuing their habit of finding hidden gems in later rounds and converting them into stars. One would expect a rookie behind Bryon Young, the team's sack leader, not to get much playing time. However, it's quite the opposite.

He's played the most out of any player in the Rams' 2025 draft class, and while his counting stats aren't anything to write home about, it's undeniable the effect he has on this defense. He makes them such a fearsome unit because offenses get no rest once Young switches off the field. He can pressure the quarterback while also holding his own when put in coverage.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Josaiah Stewart (10) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

"He also earned the third-best PFF pass-rushing grade for the week (82.7) after recording three hurries on 17 snaps at a win rate of 29.4% (fourth best). The third-round pick from Michigan owns a 63.8 PFF run-defense grade this season, powered by seven tackles, six stops and a 15.3% positively graded play rate".

He's one of the best rookie linebackers of his class, only usurped by Jihaad Campbell and Carson Schwesinger. PFF lists him as an edge rusher on their list, but he plays more of a hybrid linebacker role. His versatility allows him to line up off the edge, but he's most often played off the line of scrimmage.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8), defensive end Kobie Turner (91) and linebacker Josaiah Stewart (10) celebrate after a sack of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"As a rusher, Stewart has 16 pressures, with two sacks and four quarterback hits. He ranks in the top three among the rookie edge class in pressure rate and win rate (both 12.6%). He also ranks fourth among the group in PFF coverage grade (82.1), allowing three catches on five targets for only 13 yards with a forced incompletion and four coverage stops. He’s holding quarterbacks to a 64.9 passer rating".

Stewart is only 22 years old, and he's already fit right into Chris Shula's defensive scheme and established himself as a player to look out for on any given down. He's another piece of this young Rams corps on defense that will keep them competitive as they get better with experience. If it weren't for Young playing as well as he has been, Stewart would've started by now.

What’s Next?

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Byron Young (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Though Stewart does lead all Rams rookies in playing time, he won't ever get to be their full-time starter due to that position already being occupied by Young. I don't expect that to change throughout the course of this season, but if he plays well enough, he can make things interesting when Young has to get extended.

Young remains under contract until 2027, and even then, I doubt the Rams would be willing to let him walk with what he provides for their defense. He popped up on the injury report ahead of their game against the Detroit Lions in Week 15, and if that holds true, it'll be Stewart's opportunity to show the Rams higher-ups what they have in him.

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; ABC7 Eyewitness news sports anchor Curt Sandoval interviews Los Angeles Rams linebacker Josaiah Stewart (41) after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One of the reasons why the Rams' defense has been so dominant is because of the contributions from their rookies. Last season, they had a wave of young players make plays for them on the defensive side of the ball, especially in the playoffs.

Could the same thing ring true from the 2025 draft class? There are still some weeks left, but the Rams look poised to make a deep playoff run. If Stewart performs well enough in the postseason, the Rams may even consider moving him to the right side just so they can have all their stars out at once.

