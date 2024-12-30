Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Rams Road To Another NFC West Title
The Los Angeles Rams (10-6) clinched the NFC West on Sunday night and are now slated to host a playoff game in the first week of the NFC Wild Card playoffs. The beginning of the season showed no promise, but the turnaround they made this year was one for the books.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh goes through the Rams' journey this season to another division title and playoff appearance. They have clawed from the depths this season to get to where they are now.
When the Rams started their season 1-4, they did not look like a good football team whatsoever. They had injuries all over the field with multiple offensive lineman injured as well as star wide receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp.
They saw an overtime loss to the Detroit Lions in the season opener followed by their only divisional loss to this point in the season against the Arizona Cardinals. They would sneak past the San Francisco 49ers in Week 3 before losing to both the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.
The losses began to mount and the Rams had no playoff hopes in sight. That was before they wont on another classic Sean McVay playoff run in their next 11 games. In those 11 contests, the Rams would lose just two games, the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles.
Not enough can be said about this team's will to win and confidence to continue believing in their ability to reach the playoffs. In their 9-2 stretch, the Rams beat teams such as the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills while winning their final five road games and being 4-1 in the division to this point.
The Rams have also won their last five games and are on one of the biggest heaters in the NFL right now. They would not have clinched before Week 18 if they had not continued to do what was necessary to win some scrappy ballgames down the stretch.
The last time the Rams hosted a playoff game was during their Super Bowl run in 2021. They faced their division rival Arizona Cardinals, earning a 34-11 victory before going on the road to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rest was history as the Rams hoisted the Lombardi Trophy that year.
With just one game left to play in the regular season, seeding could change for other teams, but the Rams look to be locked into the No. 3 seed, expecting to play the Washington Commanders who are currently the No. 6 seed.
The Green Bay Packers could potentially slide into that sixth spot depending on the results of next week, but the Rams are as hot as any team and will be eager to play whoever is on the slate. This team could not be more dangerous after being a team that looked to have a lost season in the beginning.
