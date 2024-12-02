Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Rams Second Half Comeback Leads To Win
The Los Angeles Rams (6-6) earned a massive win on Sunday afternoon, taking down the New Orleans Saints (4-8) by a score of 21-14. After being shutout in the first half, the Rams outscored the Saints 21-8 in the second half en route to their sixth win and returning to .500.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh recaps the Rams' big time win over the Saints at Caesars Superdome. It marks the Rams' third-straight road win. Their past three overall wins have come on the road:
The Rams totaled 93 total yards in the first half with just 23 passing yards from quarterback Matthew Stafford. The offense was pitiful and punted on almost every single drive, running just 23 total plays. Their second half could not have been more different as they played a completely different half.
In the final 30 minutes, the Rams scored a touchdown on three of their four possessions and made significant adjustments from their first half woes. Running back Kyren Williams had a strong day on the ground with 104 yards on 15 carries with one touchdown.
The passing game was much better as well with Stafford finishing with 183 passing yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Receivers Puka Nacua and Demarcus Robinson both found the end zone with touchdown receptions with Nacua leading the way in receiving yards with 56.
It was not their prettiest game, but the Rams handled business and will move onto next week as they will host the red hot Buffalo Bills (9-2) at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon. A win in that game would put them tied for first place in the division if the Seattle Seahawks (7-5) were to lose next week.
