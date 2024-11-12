Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Recaps Of Rams' Brutal Loss
The Los Angeles Rams (4-5) had their most disappointing loss of the season this week, falling to Miami Dolphins (3-6) by a score of 23-15 on Monday Night Football. The defense could not stave off the Dolphins off while the offense struggled to score a touchdown.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh recaps the Rams' loss to the Dolphins in Week 10. There were many issues but the biggest problem the offense's inability to generate momentum and failed to find the end zone all night.
The Rams were unable to find any offensive presence all night, settling for five field goals from rookie kicker Joshua Karty, including a career-long 55-yard kick to end the first half. He was utilized so often due to the inability to sustain drives and find the end zone. The Rams were 0-3 in the red zone.
Besides the red zone struggles, the Rams could not pick up third downs. They were 3-12 on third down conversions in the loss, feeling the pressure all night from the Dolphins defense. Quarterback Matthew Stafford had not been sacked once in the past two weeks, he was sacked four times tonight.
Second-year wide out Puka Nacua and veteran Cooper Kupp had solid games in the passing game but were unable to come up with the catches for scores. Nacua finished with nine catches for 98 yards while Kupp earned seven catches for 80 yards.
Adjustments will be required as the Rams prepare to hit the road to battle their second-consecutive AFC East team, facing the New England Patriots (3-7) in Week 11. The Patriots are coming off a game with nine sacks which will force the Rams to prioritize the offensive line's protection this week.
