Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Sean McVay and The Screen Pass
In today's episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, we explore the potential of the screen pass in the playoffs as Rams head coach Sean McVay talks about how Andy Reid has revolutionized the longtime NFL offensive concept.
To watch today's episode, view below.
Q: Could you share your thoughts on Chiefs’ Head Coach Andy Reid’s screen game?
McVay: “I think the longer you do it, the consistency is the truest measurement of performance. You look at what he’s done going back to all the stuff in ‘Philly,’ the amazing success they've had in Kansas City [with] the screen game and getting a good feel. I think he has a great feel for when to dial those up. He’s always had those backs that have an excellent feel going back to [Former Eagles RB Brian] Westbrook. There's a handful of guys, but they do a great job in the tight end screen game and the perimeter screen game. I think there's a feel for how to sequence a game. I think there's an understanding of, what I am anticipating and being able to get it versus favorable types of looks? You can see the details.
We always talk about [how] no screen is the same. Every screen has its own story. For some reason, everywhere Andy Reid has been, that team has a good feel for it. I've been a part of teams where we've had a good feel for the screen game and done a good job of creating clarity and then other times where it hasn't been as good. ‘Big Red’ is the man. He has a great feel for when to be able to get to those. I think the detail at which they coach him and the timing at which he's getting to it… There are so many layers to it. I've studied them. Every year, that's one of the things that you're going to spend an offseason studying is a lot of different things about Coach Reid, but definitely the screen game is one of them.”
As McVay's screen concepts grow, expect Kyren Williams and Tyler Higbee to get involved if the team makes a deep push in the playoffs.
