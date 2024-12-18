Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Week 16 NFC West Predictions
The Los Angeles Rams (8-6) will travel to the east coast this weekend to battle the New York Jets (4-10) at Metlife Stadium on Sunday afternoon. It will be an extremely pivotal game with the rest of the division trying to catch the Rams on their hot streak.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh takes a look around the NFC West and predicts the result of each game. All four teams will play a different non-divisional opponent and look to keep pace with the red hot Rams:
The Rams are riding a three-game win streak and have been no stranger to traveling cross-country to take on teams on the east coast in cold temperatures. They will play their coldest game of the year against the Jets and search for a fifth-straight road victory as well.
Despite the frigid temperatures, the Rams will dominate the run game, handle business, and win their final road game of the regular season. The Jets have struggled heavily to stop the run this season and Stafford will thrive once again and help earn this team a 9-6 record and maintain first place.
The team with the same record, but lost the tiebreaker to the Rams are the Seattle Seahawks (8-6) who arguably have the toughest game of the week around the division. They will host an NFC North team for the second-straight week as the Minnesota Vikings (12-2) come to town.
The Vikings are on of the hottest and best teams in the league and the Seahawks heavily struggled last week against a similar team in the Green Bay Packers. The Vikings refuse to lose and they will follow suit this weekend, handing the Seahawks a second-consecutive loss and an 8-7 record.
The Arizona Cardinals (7-7) have an extremely winnable game this week and if both the Rams and Seahawks lose, they will enter the conversation for a division title. The Cardinals will square off with the Carolina Panthers (3-11) and will pick up a close-margin win on Sunday.
The San Francisco 49ers (6-8) have practically zero chance of making the playoffs this season, but will still put their best foot forward in the final three weeks of the season, starting with the Miami Dolphins (6-8). They will travel south to face a team that has progressed throughout the year.
The 49ers have returned many of their defensive players from injury, but still struggle to provide any sort of a run game for their team. Both teams will struggle offensively and the Dolphins will escape with a one-score win at home.
When all is said and done, the Rams will have a full game lead on the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals in the division after this week is over. If the Rams handle business against the Jets, their final two divisional games will be just a tad less of must-win contests.
