Rams Offense Stumped In Loss to 49ers in San Francisco

The Los Angeles Rams offense did not look like itself on Monday Night

Through the first four weeks of the NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams have not figured out a way to return to their 2021 Super Bowl form. 

And on Monday Night Football against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium, they looked more lost than ever, suffering a 24-9 blowout at the hands of their division rival San Francisco 49ers. 

Yes, the same 49ers team that lost of the ugliest-played games in recent memory to the Denver Broncos and were the subject of national scrutiny just a week ago.

The Rams looked particularly inept on the offensive side of the football, where the 49ers held them to just 257 total yards, including just 52 yards on the ground, and allowed quarterback Matthew Stafford to get sacked seven times and hit 11 additional times. 

It was also just the fourth time in the Sean McVay era the Rams have been held without a touchdown.

In fact, the trio of Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and tight end Tyler Higbee, were the only signs of life for the Rams on either side of the ball. 

For the game, Stafford completed 32 of 48 passes for 254 yards and one interception, with 33 of those 48 passes being thrown to either Kupp or Higbee. 

Kupp ended the game with a career-high 14 catches on 19 targets for 122 yards, while Higbee added 10 catches on 14 targets for 73 yards. 

In other words, thanks to its injury issues that have caused its lack of offensive line depth and talent at the skill positions, the Rams became predictable and one-dimensional. 

And 49ers defensive coordinator Demeco Ryans knew exactly how to exploit those shortcomings... with pressure and aggression.

Now sitting at 2-2 on the season, the Rams will turn their attention to Week 5, where the streaking 3-1 Dallas Cowboys will come to Los Angeles next Sunday at SoFi Stadium. 

Until then, it's back to the drawing board for the Super Bowl champs. 

