Rams OC Liam Coen: 'Used Rams Film While at Kentucky'

The Rams new offensive coordinator used Rams game film while coaching at Kentucky.

Adding Matthew Stafford to the Rams offense in 2021 did wonders, as they were one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. While Rams fans definitely noticed the uptick in offensive production, there was another set of eyes keeping close tabs on the Rams offense in 2021. 

New offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who returns to the Rams coaching staff after serving as the Kentucky Wildcats' offensive coordinator in 2021, was still watching and analyzing the Rams' offensive film to show his coaches and team. 

USATSI_12919459

Liam Coen

USATSI_14764964

Liam Coen

USATSI_17423631

Liam Coen 

“You really started to see the evolution of the gun run really early on, especially in the beginning of the season, and then the drop back pass was kind of ever-evolving,” Coen said. “Then you started to see, when they hit that a little bit of that lull there for a few games, them truly get back to running the football and getting a little bit more of that identity back until they were really comfy in terms of getting (to), ‘Alright, this is who we are, this is what we need to do to be successful moving forward.'”

Now, back with the Rams in 2022, Coen will have a deadly stable of weapons to work with as he and McVay look to emulate the success the Rams offense saw in 2021. It all starts with Stafford, who threw for 4,886 yards last season and 41 touchdowns. 

On the outside, the Rams feature arguably the best receiver in the NFL in Cooper Kupp and the offseason addition of Allen Robinson to add yet another weapon to a loaded Rams offense. Not to be left out, Van Jefferson, who racked up 802 yards receiving in 2021, is a perfect complement for Kupp and Robinson. 

In the run game, the Rams will hope to get a full season of a healthy Cam Akers, who showed flashes of what he can do in his return from his Achilles injury. Coen, coming back to the NFL after one year away, will enter the perfect situation with an offensive-minded coach and a stable of weapons on offense that any play-caller would envy. 

USATSI_17680949

Cooper Kupp

robinson mathieu

Allen Robinson

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) gestures downfield in the second quarter during Super Bowl 56 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The Cincinnati Bengals lost, 23-30. Nfl Super Bowl 56 Los Angeles Rams Vs Cincinnati Bengals Feb 13 2022 1393

Matthew Stafford

