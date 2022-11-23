Already sitting at 3-7, with their best offensive player in Cooper Kupp injured and the season all but lost, the Los Angeles Rams were already in a tough spot.

Now, heading into their Sunday matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, things are about to get even tougher, as starting quarterback Matthew Stafford looks primed to miss the game with a concussion.

As a result of that, as well as back John Wolford also nursing an injury, third-string quarterback Bryce Perkins would be in line to start Sunday, should Stafford indeed miss the game.

And according to reports, that seems to be exactly the plan, with the Rams expected to give Perkins first-team practice reps this week.

Earlier this week, Rams coach Sean McVay noted how impressed he has been with what he's seen from Perkins in an abysmal offense.

At any rate, with the Rams already a longshot for the postseason, what's there to lose in a lost season?

“An additional guy that can threaten you with his legs," McVay said. "He can create off-schedule. I thought he did some positive things yesterday."

Perkins went 5 of 10 passing for 64 yards while adding five carries for 39 yards. He had LA's longest run of the season with a 23-yard scamper in the third quarter.

But more importantly, McVay says he can see teammates "rally" around him.

"You can see he’s just got a great play energy about himself and teammates rally around him," McVay said. "I thought he did a nice job with the opportunities he had.”

For a young quarterback potentially looking for an unofficial shot at being the starter once Stafford calls it quits - which has been rumored to be soon - these are exactly the kind of intangibles that should give Rams fans some excitement about Perkins.

With nothing else to lose except another game in a lost season, seeing how Perkins handles going blow-for-blow with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes would serve to be quite the assessment.

And in the process, maybe McVay and the Rams find their quarterback answer of the future.

LA and Kansas City kickoff from GEHA Field on Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT.

