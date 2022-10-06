Rams QB Stafford Facing Tough Test Against Stifling Cowboys Defense

To say that Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has enjoyed his time in the ‘City of Angels' might be an understatement.

After being acquired by the Rams in a package (containing ex-Rams quarterback Jared Goff) in March 2021, Stafford led his new team to a Super Bowl championship in his first season in Los Angeles.

He became the first player in NFL history to pass for at least 6,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in the regular season and postseason combined all while leading a team to a title in the same season.

After signing a four-year, $160 million extension with the Rams in March, Stafford was seen as being primed to lead the Rams in their pursuit to be the first repeat Super Bowl champions since the 2003-04 New England Patriots.

However, Stafford has seen his share of struggles in 2022 while guiding the Rams to a 2-2 record thus far. Those difficulties were seemingly magnified during Los Angeles’ 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

Stafford completed 32 of 48 passes for 254 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception. He added six yards on two rushing attempts and lost a fumble. While the numbers may not seem catastrophic, his performance did not do much to encourage the team throughout the night.

In all fairness, Stafford’s stumbles were due largely in part to a strong Niners defense. San Francisco's defense confused the 34-year-old, sacking him seven times. As a result, the Rams struggled to move the ball on most of their drives and were forced to settle for field goals.

The Rams' fate was nearly determined in the fourth quarter when he threw a pick-six to Niners’ safety Talanoa Hufanga, to which he returned 52 yards for the score. Stafford would fumble the ball on the next possession, sealing the win for San Francisco.

While all may seem dismal at the moment, Stafford did have the Rams within one possession for much of the night. His poise, leadership and skill set all but ensure that he is capable of righting the ship with a solid group of offensive skills players surrounding him. Unfortunately, the task at hand will be that much more difficult when the Rams host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The Cowboys' preventive unit is currently yielding the third-fewest points per game (15.5) and is second in the league in sacks (15). With a ferocious front seven, led by linebacker Micah Parsons, along with one of the NFL’s most effective ball-hawking cornerbacks in Trevon Diggs, Dallas will be looking to ensure that Stafford's touchdown-to-interception ratio (4:6) becomes more lopsided in the wake of their Week 5 matchup.

Stafford has faced difficult times in the past and has generally risen to the occasion. If the Rams are serious about repeating as champions, their starting quarterback needs to pull upon that comeback spirit, starting this Sunday against the Cowboys.

