Rams Russ Yeast In Seattle Hospital With Pulmonary Injury

Rams defensive back Russ Yeast was sent to the hospital with a pulmonary injury suffered in the team's loss to the Seahawks.

Los Angeles Rams defensive back Russ Yeast was forced to leave the team's Sunday matchup with the Seahawks with a pulmonary contusion, and is currently in stable condition at a Seattle Hospital, per head coach Sean McVay.

Yeast will stay in the hospital overnight and undergo further evaluation.

Jalen Ramsey and several other Rams teammates went to the hospital at the conclusion of the game to visit Yeast, a team spokesperson said.

A pulmonary contusion is defined by the National Library of Medicine as "an injury to the lung parenchyma in the absence of laceration to lung tissue or any vascular structures. It usually results from blunt chest trauma, shock waves associated with penetrating chest injury, or explosion injuries."

This injury comes at a particularly sensitive time for the NFL, following the scary injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin last Monday night.

Though Yeast did not suffer nearly as significant an injury as Hamlin, a second-consecutive week of an NFL defensive back being sent to the hospital with a significant injury will surely result in additional discussions with player safety.

