Matthew Stafford ‘Excellent’? Rams Coach Sean McVay Downplays QB Turnovers

The Los Angeles Rams have not looked like the same team that hoisted the Lombardi Trophy just eight months ago.

Granted it's still very early in the season, but the Rams are just 2-2, coming off a 24-9 defeat at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.

One thing that stands out is the play of quarterback Matthew Stafford. After last season's magical run, it appears Stafford has come crashing down to earth.

Need an example?

Last week Stafford completed 32 of 48 passes for 254 yards but committed two turnovers, including a fourth-quarter interception that was returned for a touchdown. To make matters worse, Stafford hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass in two straight games, which is something that never happened last year. Stafford threw at least one touchdown pass in each and every game last season.

He has four touchdowns and six interceptions through the first four games.

For what it's worth, this time last season, Stafford had 11 touchdown passes and just two interceptions.

So why the major decline? Is the loss of Robert Woods and Odell Beckham Jr. a bigger deal than we all anticipated?

Stafford has targeted star receiver,l Cooper Kupp a league-high 54 times, and the reigning NFL offensive player of the year has a league-leading 42 catches for 402 yards and three touchdowns.

Is Stafford's elbow still an issue after having a procedure in the offseason?

Whatever the issue is, coach Sean McVay does not seem overly concerned. In fact following last week's loss, McVay said that Stafford played “excellent” in the defeat.

“If you look at some of the different things that he was dealing with, I thought he played excellent,” McVay said. “I thought he did a lot of good things. I think the margin for error was that much smaller. I thought that was a performance that he could build on.”

Stafford, 34, got off to a phenomenal start with the Rams in 2021 and starred in their postseason run to the Super Bowl title.

However, the Buffalo Bills crushed the Rams in the opener and the offense looked out of sync in victories over the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals. The inconsistency continued against the 49ers.

When asked Wednesday to assess his performance through four games, Stafford found room for improvement.

“The name of the game for the quarterback is helping the team get in the end zone,” he said. “We haven’t done that enough.

“And I can do a better job of that, whether that’s executing a little bit better in the red zone or being a little bit more explosive. Definitely can be better.”

On Sunday, Stafford faces a Dallas Cowboys defense that includes elite pass rushers Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence and among others. The Cowboys have 15 sacks, the second most in the NFL.

The Rams have given up 16 sacks, including seven against the Bills and seven against the 49ers.

With center Brian Allen recovering from knee surgery and backup Coleman Shelton sidelined for four to six weeks because of an ankle injury, Stafford could be performing behind a line that once again includes third-string center Jeremiah Kolone, backup guards Alaric Jackson and Bobby Evans, and tackles Joe Noteboom and Rob Havenstein. Skill players don’t matter if the offensive line fails.

The task at hand will not be easy for Stafford and the Rams as they prepare to host the Cowboys for a Week 5 matchup at SoFi Stadium this Sunday. Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT.

