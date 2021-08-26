RB1 Potential? Rams' Sean McVay Weighs in on Sony Michel Trade

Sean McVay gives his thoughts on the new running back acquired from the Patriots

The addition of New England Patriots running back Sony Michel gives the Los Angeles Rams stability. The running back spot for coach Sean McVay's squad was limited entering the final week of preseason.

Cam Akers is out for the year with a torn Achilles. Darrell Henderson's status for Week 1 and beyond is unknown thanks in part to a thumb injury. Combined, Jake Funk and Xavier Jones have yet to record meaningful snaps in the NFL.

So, yes, the aggressiveness of general manager Les Snead to add yet another playmaker is warranted. But, what exactly does Michel bring to the team?

"We identified Sony for many reasons," Snead told reporters during a video conference Wednesday. "Number one, being his experience -- and experience, meaning like a player who has carried the ball in big games and in those big games, where there have been big moments, big drives, big series."

Michel made his debut Thursday afternoon at camp. He spoke for roughly seven minutes with the media of his new team, the new surroundings and where he feels comfortable inside McVay's play-calling.

He's already the lead back on the roster — at least for now he'll have to be. Experience played a factor into Snead giving up two future picks to Michel. And yes, expectations should be at an all-time high.

"My goal is to dive in and learn as much as I can," Michel said. "Just try to stay on it and keep learning. That's all I can do right now."

Michel joins the squad after three seasons in Foxborough, but Rams fans are quite familiar with what he can do. In 2019 at Super Bowl LIII, it was his 2-yard touchdown run to give the Patriots a 10-3 lead with seven minutes remaining.

New England would pick up its sixth Lombardi Trophy. McVay and Co. have been scheming to try to get back into the conversation of Super Bowl contender ever since.

Michel is playing out the final season of his rookie deal after the Patriots declined to pick up his rookie option. He's scheduled to make $1.79 million and could be looking for a megadeal come this offseason.

In 28 starts since coming out of Georgia, Michel has rushed for 2,292 yards and 14 touchdowns. That's the experience McVay hinted at. Sure, Jones and Funk look good in practice but they are nowhere near being as experienced as Michel.

Michel looks gameday ready after playing real snaps on Sunday afternoons.

"It was an opportunity to acquire a really good player who has had a lot of success," McVay said. "He offers a physical presence to our room. And really we feel good about the running back situation, but some of the volatility of what Darrell is going through and even just throughout the course of camp, we wanted to make sure we got somebody that's played in big time games."

In the NFC West, any weakness could be the difference of playing in January and calling it quits early. Arizona is projected to finish fourth in the division, and they still are expected to have a winning record. The 49ers and Seahawks both are projected to finish with 10 wins.

Without a lead runner that can guarantee play, where do the Rams rank? First? Third? Heck, even fourth?

Michel bandages the issues of the lack of a run game. At least he hopes to cover the wound and perhaps even fix it altogether.

"Be the best player I can be. Whatever they ask," Michel said. "Whether it's just running down, going to block somebody, catching the ball, running the ball. Whatever they need me to do, I'm going to try the best that I can to try to fill whatever void that they need."

McVay said that Henderson still would have a "big role" on the offense when fully healthy. The concerns of the longevity for the third-year runner are warranted entering September.

In 28 career games, including 11 starts, Henderson has rushed for 771 yards and five touchdowns. He's also has caught 20 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown. The biggest knock is the number of carries.

Henderson has 177 since coming out of Memphis — 139 coming last season as the Rams' No. 2 option.

Maybe that's where McVay views Henderson at his best? Maybe that will be Michel's role. McVay isn't putting a timetable on the return of Henderson, nor the number of carries Michel will have Week 1 against Chicago.

Both Snead and McVay would love to see Michel pick up the playbook as fast as CJ Anderson did in 2018. Within weeks, the former Denver Broncos runner became an essential part of the offense.

As soon as the two sides feel comfortable, the once-Patriots runner is going to see action and plenty of it in the backfield.

"Everything I've heard about Sony and the way that he's wired mentally and just the way he goes about his business, I do anticipate him being a quick study," McVay said. "The goal is to have him going and be a big-time contributor on the 12th."

