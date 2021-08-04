Rams Camp: Chemistry Between Matthew Stafford, DeSean Jackson Growing

The Los Angeles Rams have just three players on its roster that began their playing careers in the 2000s.

The oldest player on the roster is left tackle Andrew Whitworth, who began playing in the NFL in 2006. He's entering his fifth season in Los Angeles with the Rams.

The other two are new to the team and their chemistry on the field will be crucial to the team's overall success this season.

That's wide receiver DeSean Jackson, a second-round pick in 2008, and quarterback Matthew Stafford, the first overall pick in 2009. The two have been opponents a couple of times during their careers, but now, the duo finds themselves teammates in Los Angeles.

Stafford has no shortage of weapons in the offense. Wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods have caught for over 4,000 receiving yards between the two of them in each of the last two seasons.

The Rams drafted Tutu Atwell and Jacob Harris in the 2021 NFL Draft to add depth, but the team brought in the local product, Jackson, not just to mentor the younger players and complement the established ones, but to also contribute at a high level.

The chemistry between the two during the first week in practice is something coaches are noticing.

