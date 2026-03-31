Trading Davante Adams Would've Been the Worst Decision of Sean McVay's Career

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams engaged in talks for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and in the midsts of those talks, Davante Adams was made avalible to be traded. Discussions occured, a move never went through, and it doesn't appear that talks went beyond simple talks.

Sean McVay has done a lot of things right in his career. He might have done more right in the last ten years than most coaches get a chance to do over the course of their career. While bold moves and dumb luck have played a factor, it's McVay's intelligence and experience, even at such a young age. that has swung the pendulum of life his way.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales meet after the game in the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

However, if McVay and the Rams were to have traded Adams , it would have been an idiotic decision that would have come back to highlight those near misses and would have induced organizational failures for years to come. Here's why.

McVay Almost Played The Game Bill Walsh Did With Different Rules

Back in the 80s and 90s, McVay's grandfather John, was an executive for the San Francisco 49ers, helping Bill Walsh build the Golden Dynasty. John was brilliant, and the 49ers' current war room is named after him. Part of the reason for Walsh's success is that he would often get rid of players a year or two before they hit the downside of their careers.

Promo image for Bill Walsh: From Cincinnati to San Francisco | Michael Nyerges / USA TODAY NETWORK

While that helped the 49ers maintain success, there are always two sides to the story and for Walsh, the reason he was able to sustain such success with said policy is that he retired from coaching in 1989, and the salary cap wasn't created until 1994. In an era of cheap NFL owners, Eddie DeBartolo stood alone. The 49ers' owner, affectionately known as Mr. D to the organization, loved his team and spent the money to win.

DeBartolo owned the 49ers for a little under 25 years and produced five championships. The 49ers have zero titles under any other owner.

Feb 11, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) and wife Anna Marie before the Super Bowl LX trophy presentation at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

In the modern era of football, accounting is everything, and teams are unable to simply write the largest check. McVay has not been shy about moving off players, easily saying goodbye to producers like Cooper Kupp, John Sullivan, Rodger Saffold, Jared Goff, Ernest Jones, Brandin Cooks, and others. It's part of the job, even if the Kupp departure was handled without proper care.

But Adams is different. This is a player who was already on the backside of his career, and everyone knew that going into 2025. Adams came to Los Angeles for a vision, a vision Adams helped execute. Without Davante Adams, the Rams do not fix their red zone issues, are not in the NFC Championship Game, and Matthew Stafford doesn't win MVP.

And yet, despite all that, the Rams were ready to move Adams.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch to score a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The NFL is a business, but ever since Adams came to the Rams, he's done nothing but go out of his way to praise the organization, especially the family environment that McVay has cultivated.

All for the Rams to say it might be time to go. Adams chose the Rams. He moved his family out here. His work helped take Puka Nacua to another level. Helped Konata Mumpfield establish himself as a contributor. He led the NFL in touchdown receptions.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

If the Rams moved Adams, barring Adams wanting an exit, it would have told every player in the locker room that they do not matter. We could get into the semantics but from a business standpoint, it would have ruined McVay's reputation across the league.

Agents are going to demand more guaranteed money and payments/ guarenteed to be made as soons as possible as they know their client is essentially eligible to depart every offseason, free agents would hesitate before joining the team, the veteran free agent market would be non-existent unless the Rams pay out more, and this overt loyalty that exists within the Rams for McVay would slowly start to crumble with each departing player.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reacts after scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Davante Adams during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Think about it like this. I'm 27 years old. When I was a high school freshman, Adams was a rookie. I grew up watching and idolizing Adams' work. What about players who make it to the league? How are they going to react when they see their idol being treated as a chess piece after an NFL-leading season?

McVay needs to do what is best for him and the team, but I promise you every member of the franchise's 2023 draft class just saw what happened and are screaming at their agents to get a deal done immediately before the Rams can move them or let them go after the season. At that point, we could be talking about training camp holdouts.

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) looks on prior to an NFC Wild Card Round game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

All I'm going to say is that I have tremendous respect for both Adams and A.J. Brown. However, there's a reason why Brown's name is always in the media. He wants the ball. Good. He should demand it. He's that type of player.

However, the Rams have never had a receiver with Brown's brashness, skill, and production in the prime of their career on the roster. Considering Puka Nacua seems to find headlines easily, one would think that keeping Adams, who hasn't stirred the pot in Los Angeles, would be wise. Especially considering he has the ability to, as we saw from Adams' exit from the Raiders.

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Puka Nacua on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Besides, does anyone think Brown is going to get the amount of targets he wants with Nacua on the field?

Long story short. The NFL is a business, but your name is your name. Bringing in the best players isn't what it takes to do right by the team. Simply doing right by the team is, for an organization predicated on player treatment, the fact that they approached last offseason with a laissez-faire attitude towards Matthew Stafford until Stafford forced their hand, one would think they would want to avoid the drama this time around.

That thought would be incorrect.