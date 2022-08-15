Rams Sean McVay Updates Injury Status of Several Key Players

Coming off of impressive performances from what was mostly reserve players in their 29-22 preseason-opening win over the Chargers, the biggest question remaining for the Los Angeles Rams this week was the health of some of their key players.

On Monday, Rams coach Sean McVay updated the status of those players - most notably running backs Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson, as well as defensive tackle Bobby Brown, who went down with a scary-looking injury in the first half.

For Henderson and Akers, McVay described the issues as 'soft tissue injuries. And though he provided no timetable for their full returns to practice, he did insist that must be able to go full speed in team drills, before that can happen.

"The first goal for those guys is let’s check the box on them feeling like they can really open up," McVay said. "No restrictions. I don’t know if you ever really feel great at any point moving forward, especially at running back, but we want to be smart with that.”

As for Brown, McVay provided what was probably the most positive update of the day, stating that the young defensive tackle would not require surgery.

McVay was optimistic about his status following Saturday's game, but was not able to provide a concrete update at the time.

Last season as a rookie, Brown played in 10 games - mostly as a special-teamer - but only recorded one tackle in a 37-7 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 22-year-old posted 20 total tackles and 5.5 sacks during his final collegiate year in College Station in 2020.

Despite the unfortunate timing of the injury, Brown will have an opportunity to recover during the rest of the preseason and his looming suspension as he makes his way back to the field this season.

