Rams' Jarquez Hunter is Ultimate Fantasy Sleeper
The Rams have a plethora of phenomenal running backs who have written the history of the organization, and Jarquez Hunter may be the next one up. While Kyren Williams will be the Rams' RB1 to start the season, concerns about fumbling, over usage, and his contract situation may elevate Hunter into a premier role.
Recently, CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso ranked five rookie running backs on who he believes will be the most productive, leaving Hunter off that list in favor of Ashton Jeanty, TreVeyon Henderson, R.J. Harvey, Omarion Hampton, and Bhayshul Tuten.
Here's why Hunter is being slept on and why you should consider drafting him this season. While Jeanty, Henderson, and Hampton are the presumed RB1s of their team, Harvey and Tuten are entering loaded running back rooms.
Harvey is a talented player for the Broncos as some believe he may be used in the "Alvin Kamara role" but Sean Payton is a particular man.
"At 5-8 and 205 pounds, he's thick yet explosive -- as evidenced by his 4.40 time in the 40-yard dash and 38-inch vertical at the combine," wrote Trapasso. "The Broncos have Jaleel McLaughlin who plays with a similar style to Harvey, but the Broncos spent a Top 60 pick on the former UCF back, and he's more naturally talented. I expect Harvey to serve as Denver's full-time feature back by November at the latest."
Not only is Harvey sharing that role with McLaughlin, the Broncos have Audric Estime, and they also signed a resurgent J.K. Dobbins. Payton loves lightning and thunder rushing attacks, and considering how many years Mark Ingram was employed by the Saints, Harvey's opportunities are getting taken away, especially from an offense that loves to throw the ball.
If you think Kyren Williams' fumbling issues are bad, Tuten's is worse, fumbling nine times over his past two seasons.
"He does have Travis Etienne and Tank Bigsby ahead of him on the depth chart, but I don't believe it'll take much time for Tuten's polished and dynamic talent to lead to a leap on said running back pecking order."
It might take a while as ball security issues are prevalent and there are two dynamic playmakers ahead of him on the depth chart.
Here's why Hunter may get more carries. Williams is a straight-up between-the-tackles running back who is designed to get the tough yards. His fumbles typically occur when he breaks to the outside. To mitigate that, the Rams may give those outside runs to Hunter as he'll hold on to them, is able to turn the corner, and will run through a defenders face if not make him miss outright.
The Rams traded up for Hunter for a reason, and they've already shown they'll limit Blake Corum's carries. Invest in Jarquez Hunter for the 2025 season.
