Rams' Jarquez Hunter: 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year?
Over the past two seasons at Auburn, despite the Tigers never possessing any type of competent passing attack, new Rams' running back Jarquez Hunter used his speed and strength to put up over 2,000 rushing yards and 16 total touchdowns.
Sean McVay shared his thoughts on his new weapon.
“I think when you really look at it, and Les being an Auburn alum, [when] you look at just the way that this guy has played the game at a high level in an incredibly competitive conference and a lot of guys that are drafted are playing on Sundays where he's got the ability to go through you or to be able to run away from you. We had a chance to spend a little bit of time with him as a coaching staff on a Zoom call. He had a great demeanor about himself."
"When you put the film on, he lights up. You can really feel his ability to have a recall and it means something to him, his security to be able to accept coaching and take accountability for some things that maybe he could improve upon. I think the competitive stamina that you see and the production. When you talk to a lot of coaches in that league that you have tremendous respect for, the way that they spoke about Jarquez [Hunter] and going against him and what he meant to that football team
and the competitiveness that he really displayed."
"He can hit home runs for you too. When you give him a vertical seam, he's got the ability to run away from you. Some of the metrics that we have on him are really impressive. I texted Kyren [Williams] how excited I am for him to be able to get a chance to learn from him and be around him. When you talk about the epitome of a pro’s pro and the way that he goes about his business day in and day out in Kyren Williams, it's the same thing. He'll get a chance to see how Blake Corum moves and how does Ronnie Rivers do his thing? Cody Schrader is into his second year so we were excited about him. Les and his group had a real appreciation for him and then once the coaches laid eyes on him, there was a
collective buy-in.”
McVay is high on Hunter, clearly. The Rams have the weapons to force defenses to spread out. Do not be surprised if Hunter, especially considering Kyren Williams is entering a contract year, gets the keys to the Rams offense sooner than later.
I'll make my projection. 1,000-yard season, and he's a finalist for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year. McVay believes in him, I believe in him, and Rams fans should follow suit.
Go on and give us a follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI
Give us a like on our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE