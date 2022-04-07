Skip to main content

Les Snead Not Finished: Rams Interested in Tyrann Mathieu?

Analyzing the potential of the Rams signing free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu

Can the rich possibly keep getting richer in the NFL? If you're a fan of the Los Angeles Rams, then you hope that answer is yes after the offseason they've had. With the most recent signing of Bobby Wagner, the Rams solidified an already elite defense fresh off a Super Bowl win. 

However, why stop there? If you're Rams GM Les Snead and you have the chance to sign another elite defender to add to your team, you take that chance. That elite player, in this instance, is free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu. 

USATSI_17591237

Tyrann Mathieu

It should be noted that there have not been any credible rumors of Mathieu joining the Rams but that won't stop Snead from doing his due diligence to improve his team and repeat as Super Bowl champions. 

Mathieu would be an instant improvement in the secondary for the Rams, likely increasing their odds of returning to the Super Bowl. He plays two positions at an elite level, excelling both at safety and in the slot, which the Rams definitely would like more help in. 

USATSI_17590465

Tyrann Mathieu

Last season was a rough one for safety Taylor Rapp, as he struggled at times alongside Jordan Fuller, who also had his own issues. Fuller, when healthy, is a great safety but he has struggled to stay healthy. The Rams also lost cornerback Darious Williams this offseason, who allowed Jalen Ramsey and David Long Jr. to move around the defense as necessary. 

In 2021 Mathieu came away with one interception and three fumble recoveries while accounting for 76 total tackles on the Chiefs' defense. Mathieu would be the perfect defender in the secondary for the Rams to take their defense to yet another level. 

There's no telling how the deal would work financially for the Rams, or if Mathieu would be willing to take the pay cut to sign with them. However, if you can add him to a defense already featuring Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Bobby Wagner, Snead will find a way to get it done. 

USATSI_17590077

Tyrann Mathieu

