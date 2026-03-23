Puka Nacua's Looming Extension With Rams Reportedly Facing Lengthy Timeline

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After the Seattle Seahawks made the decision to extend wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, offering him a record deal after the NFL Offensive Player of the Year helped his side win Super Bowl LX,

Despite the recent move, the Rams are not expected to accelerate their timeline regarding Nacua's looming extension. Here's what we know so far.

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While Smith-Njigba and Nacua are members of the 2023 draft class, there is one striking different between them that has caused the Seahawks and the Rams to take different approaches to their extensions.

Smith-Njigba has a fifth-year option that was picked up, meaning his extension won't kick in until 2028. Nacua's kicks in for the 2027 season, meaning the Rams have some work to do to make the numbers work. Unlike Seattle, the Rams are also set to lose their starting quarterback and other top wide receiver after this season in Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams, while Sam Darnold and Rashid Shaheed are still under contract. Darnold will get a new deal, but also currently makes significantly less than Stafford, easing Seattle's financial burden.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo (19) celebrates with Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Earlier this offseason, Rams general manager Les Snead made it clear that player extensions were the least of his worries and wouldn't become a priority until after the draft.

“The timeline with those players… obviously we've chatted with them," stated Snead. "A lot of times that's been during the season or right after the season, not necessarily getting right to the nuts and bolts of the business side of it. As Sean mentioned the other day, we'll take some time. Unlike Sean, I'll try to recover and rejuvenate. Along the way, as you take time away from the grind a little bit, you're going to work. We'll be in conversations."

Dec 22, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches his team warm up before a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

"We'll have some macro level thoughts on how we want to go forward. I do think we naturally will tackle players whose contracts are expiring first. Then at that point in time, either try to bring them back or either communicate with them that it might be time to try different chapters. With that being said, you go through the draft."

"Through the whole process with those type of players, we're well aware that we have another year with them. We're well aware that they're very good players and we'd like to continue riding with those players into the future. Then we begin working through that with all of them.”

Nov 26, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After Smith-Njigba's deal was finalized, there was a thought that the move might accelerate the Rams' timeline, but NFL Insider Mike Garafolo reports that doesn't seem to be the case and that the Rams are sticking with their process.

“My expectation, based on the conversations that I have had, is it’s a different situation with Puka and the Rams," stated Garafolo. "A lot of young guys that they have to pay, and a lot of other business to conduct, as well. So the expectation on my end is that the Puka deal is going to take a while and to be further into the summer before we see something happen there.”

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

This confirms what we have been expecting. The reason the Rams are not extending Nacua right now is due to accounting. They need to see what their financial picture looks like after free agency, the draft, and the post-draft veteran free agent market to figure out how to fit Nacua's numbers into their books.

The Rams expected Smith-Njigba's extension; they have set themselves up not to be overtly impacted by it, and they are willing to lose out on a few million to buy more time to figure out how to maintain the rest of the roster in the best way possible.