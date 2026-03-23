Rams Fortify Defensive Depth With a Familiar Face

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continue to make moves to supplement their roster with trusted veterans, as per their offseason plans. The Rams wish to fill their roster with enough parts and skill sets to avoid making desperate decisions in the NFL Draft. They have made their next move, bringing back a familiar face.

The Rams Re-Sign Murchison

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

After another successful season with the Rams , defensive end Larrell Murchison returns to Los Angeles for his fifth season with the franchise and his seventh in the NFL. A rotational defender, Muchison has carved out an important role, especially as a run defender. Murchison also secured two sacks last season.

"Murchison returns to the Rams after spending the last four seasons (2022-25) with the team." per the Rams Press Release. "He has appeared in 39 games (three starts) with the Rams, recording 32 tackles (15 solo), 13 quarterback pressures, nine quarterback hurries, five tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and 4.0 sacks."

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Larrell Murchison (52) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"Murchison was originally selected by the Tennessee Titans in the fifth round (174th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of N.C. State. Over his five-year NFL career, Murchison has appeared in 60 games (eight starts), notching 45 tackles (20 solo), 16 quarterback pressures, 11 quarterback hurries, seven tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and 4.0 sacks."

Murchison turns 29 in April.

How This Move Impacts The Rams

As listed above, Murchison fills a critical role that often doesn't get much love from the national media. Murchison is a reliable professional who does the dirty work in the trenches. The effectiveness of the Rams' defense is often based on the job Murchison does as Chris Shula's entire scheme is designed to force teams to pass over an extended period of time.

The theory is that if the Rams' pass rush, the strength of the unit, if they do their jobs properly, the opposition won't be able to put together enough continuous throws to score enough touchdowns to outpace the Rams' offense.

Aug 26, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos running back Jaleel McLaughlin (38) runs the ball against Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Larrell Murchison (52) in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

They set that up by stopping the run. Not only does Murchison have to do that job, it also allows the Rams to keep fresh pass rushers in a rotation, keeping energy levels high while going against an offensive line that is gassed and continuously on the back foot.

Murchison's ability to then rotate in as a pass rusher helps keep constant pressure on quarterbacks, while limiting their ability to throw off play action. It's the little details that Murchison covers that decides ballgames.