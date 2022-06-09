Skip to main content

Rams 2022 Breakout Candidate: DT Greg Gaines

USA Today revealed its list of breakout candidates for the 2022-23 season for all 32 teams

The star-studded talent littered across the Los Angeles Rams’ roster often makes it hard to give props to some of the rest of the team’s potential contributors headed into the 2022-23 season. 

But there's plenty of players primed for an improved season as the fall approaches. USA Today revealed Thursday its list of candidates that could be in for a breakout year. 

For the Rams, defensive tackle Greg Gaines took the cake. Here's what the list had to say: 

Gaines already had a mini-breakout in 2021, but he still hasn’t become a household name around the NFL. That could change this year. As the unquestioned starter at nose tackle without Sebastian Joseph-Day in the mix, Gaines should play a ton of snaps and show why he’s one of the most underrated defensive linemen in the game. He’s a very good pass rusher for a guy who lines up over the center, and his ability to plug up running lanes is better than most. Don’t be surprised if Gaines winds up making his first Pro Bowl in 2022.

Gaines found himself a bit overshadowed on an elite Rams defensive line that included Aaron Donald, Von Miller, Leonard Floyd, Ernest Jones, and Sebastian Joseph-Day this past season, but he still played a vital role in helping LA win Super Bowl LVI. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with receiver Cooper Kupp (10) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rams WR Cooper Kupp Reacts To Signing Massive Extension

Cooper Kupp could not be more excited to be a Ram for life

By Matt Galatzan2 hours ago
2 hours ago
USATSI_18489467
Play

'Nervous is an Understatement': Sean McVay on Aaron Donald Offseason Retirement Rumors

McVay recently joined the I Am Athlete podcast and discussed the Aaron Donald deal.

By Connor Zimmerlee3 hours ago
3 hours ago
akers 2
Play

Under-the-Radar: Can Rams RB Cam Akers Rise to Stardom this Season?

CBS Sports revealed its list of NFC players who could surprise the league this season

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
3 hours ago

With Miller and Joseph-Day now gone via free agency, Gaines has more opportunity to build off his 28-tackle, 4.5-sack season. The 2019 fourth-round pick out of Washington played in all 17 regular season games and all four playoff victories. He had three tackles and an impressive two passes defended from his defensive tackle spot in the NFC Championship against the 49ers. 

Gaines will be hunting for increased numbers as he enters his fourth year in the league. 

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rams? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Ram Digest message board community today!

Follow Ram Digest on Twitter and Facebook.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrates with receiver Cooper Kupp (10) after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams WR Cooper Kupp Reacts To Signing Massive Extension

By Matt Galatzan2 hours ago
USATSI_18489467
News

'Nervous is an Understatement': Sean McVay on Aaron Donald Offseason Retirement Rumors

By Connor Zimmerlee3 hours ago
akers 2
News

Under-the-Radar: Can Rams RB Cam Akers Rise to Stardom this Season?

By Zach Dimmitt3 hours ago
donald
News

Rams' Aaron Donald Ready to Recreate Super Bowl Feeling

By Zach Dimmitt5 hours ago
USATSI_16976891
News

Rams Cooper Kupp Signed Extension Wearing Matthew Stafford Jersey

By Matt Galatzan5 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) celebrates after a pressure in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rams Bet Big on Aaron Donald Long-Term Potential With New Deal

By Cole Thompson7 hours ago
atwell 1
News

Rams WR Tutu Atwell Moving with ‘Intention’, Says Stafford

By Zach Dimmitt22 hours ago
kupp
News

Rams and WR Cooper Kupp Agree on Massive 3-Year, $80 Million Extension

By Matt Galatzan23 hours ago